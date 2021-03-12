Cloud Backup Market 2021 Competitive Insights – IBM Corporation, Dell EMC, Backblaze Inc.

The Cloud Backup Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

“The Cloud Backup Market is expected to register a CAGR of approximately 24% during the forecast period (2020 – 2025).”

Top Leading Companies of Cloud Backup Market are IBM Corporation, Dell EMC, Backblaze Inc., Acronis International GmbH, Arcserve LLC, Rubrik, Veritas Technologies, Barracuda Networks, Inc., Carbonite, Inc., Commvault Systems, Inc., Cohesity, Inc. and others.

Get a free Sample Copy of this Report: (Avail a Flat 30% Discount)

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/10192358123/cloud-backup-market-growth-trends-and-forecasts-2020-2025/inquiry?Mode=namita

Key Market Trends:

BFSI Expected to Exhibit Maximum Adoption

– The Banking Industry is rapidly adopting digital banking and investment solutions, which is also augmenting the demand for cloud computing in the BFSI industry. It provides greater business agility and scalability to the organizations in the industry. Several financial service organizations are migrating to cloud solutions to deliver innovation, customization, and security to gain a competitive edge.

– According to Capgemini, cloud solutions are helping the banks to significantly cut expenses by slashing infrastructure costs by a quarter and potentially saving about USD 15 billion by 2019. Hence, many vendors are providing IaaS and PaaS applications to eliminate the need to manage to host, maintaining, updating, and scaling service operations. These trends are expected to boost further the adoption of cloud backup solutions in the BFSI industry.

Investigator Observers Strong Growth in Specific Regions:

– Europe Market (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy)

– Center East and Africa Market (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa)

– South America Market (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

– North America Market (United States, Canada, Mexico)

– Asia Pacific Market (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia).

The Latest Industry Data Included in this Report:

– Global Cloud Backup Market Size & Analysis (2015 – 2025)

– Market Share Analysis of Global Cloud Backup Market (%),2015 – 2025

– Global Cloud Backup Market Share, By Brand

– Global Cloud Backup Market Share, By Company

– Global Cloud Backup Market Assessment & Opportunity (Value),2015 – 2025

– Major Companies Cloud Backup Market Value Analysis & Forecast

– Promising Cloud Backup Development by Major Companies

– Detailed Cloud Backup Portfolio of the Major Companies

– Major Deals in the Global Cloud Backup Market

– Major Companies Analysis

Browse Full Report at: (Avail a Free Consulting For your Business)

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/10192358123/cloud-backup-market-growth-trends-and-forecasts-2020-2025?Mode=namita



The Report Answers the Following Questions about the Global Cloud Backup Market:

– What is the size of the global Cloud Backup market during 2015-2026?

– What will be the revenue generated by each Cloud Backup during the forecast period?

– Which Cloud Backup provides the highest market share?

– What are the leading companies dominating the global Cloud Backup market? What is the share of these companies in the global Cloud Backup market?

– How will the industry evolve during the forecast period 2021-2026?

– What is the key development implemented by the leading players to stand out in this market?

– Who are the key players in this market space?

Customization of the Report: This report can be customized as per your needs for additional data up to 3 companies or countries or 40 analyst hours.

Please connect with our sales team ([email protected]).

Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.