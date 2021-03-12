Charging Station Market Booms USD 39 Bn by 2028 with ABB Ltd., ChargePoint, EVgo Services LLC., Allego, Scheinder Electric, Robert Bosch GmbH, Blink Charging Co., Wi Tricity Corporation, Toshiba Corporation, AeroViroment, Mojo Mobility

The Charging Station Market size is projected to surpass around USD 39.2 billion, witnessing a CAGR of +40% from period 2021 to 2028.

A typical price there is 43 cents/kwh (31 cents for users who pay a $4/month membership fee.) This price could make a profit, but it’s not as easy as it seems. Fast charging stations are expensive to build, and electricity prices vary during the day, and can exceed that 43 cents during the peak hours of summer.

Asia Pacific is expected as the most opportunistic region for this market during the forecast period. The major factor attributed to significant investment by government of various Asian countries to promote the adoption of EV coupled with different initiative by government to reduce the carbon footprint in their areas.

In September 2019, South Korea announced nearly USD 900 million for the e-mobility subsidies. Out of the total amount, USD 609 million is planned to be used for the development of EV charging infrastructure. Similarly, in June 2020, Tata Power announced its plan to expand the EV charging network in India by over 700 by the end of the year 2021.

Europe and North America are the other most prominent regions in the global electric vehicle charging station market. The regions have their prime focus to increase the battery-powered fleet and reduce the harmful gas emission. Being center for several technological giants, the regions are investing significantly by providing loans and other benefits to the EV startups and established manufacturers.

Major Players Covered in this Report:

ABB Ltd., ChargePoint, Inc., EVgo Services LLC., Allego, Scheinder Electric, Robert Bosch GmbH, Blink Charging Co., Wi Tricity Corporation, Toshiba Corporation, AeroViroment, Mojo Mobility, Inc., General Electric, Evatran Group, HellaKGaAHueck& Co., Siemens AG, Leviton Manufacturing Co., Inc., Efacec, Alfen N.V., Denso Corporation, Elix Wireless, Chargemasterplc., Tesla Inc., ClipperCreek, Engie, Infineon Technologies AG, and Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., among others.

Report Consultant announced latest research on growth factors and development of Global Charging Station Market. A detailed study accumulated to offer latest insights about acute features of the Charging Station market. The report contains different market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.

By Charger Type

Slow

Fast

By Connector

CHAdeMO

CCS

By Application

Commercial

Residential

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Rest of the world

The research report of the Charging Station market offers broad analysis about the industry on the basis of different key segments. Moreover, the research report presents a comprehensive analysis about the opportunities, new products, and technological innovations in the market for the players.

This study also covers company profiling, specifications and product picture, sales, market share and contact information of various regional, international and local vendors of Global Charging Station Market. The market opposition is frequently developing greater with the rise in scientific innovation and M&A activities in the industry. Additionally, many local and regional vendors are offering specific application products for varied end-users. The new merchant applicants in the market are finding it hard to compete with the international vendors based on reliability, quality and modernism in technology.

