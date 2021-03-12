Centrifugal Pump Market- Exclusive Industry Research Report | Flowserve, Xylem, KSB, Sulzer and more.

Global Centrifugal Pump Market 2021-2026, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

The Centrifugal Pump Market is projected to grow from an estimated USD 36.6 billion in 2021 to USD 48.8 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.9%, from 2021 to 2026.

Top Companies Profiled in the Centrifugal Pump Market:

Grundfos (Denmark)

KSB (Switzerland)

Flowserve (US)

Sulzer (Switzerland)

Xylem (US)

“The industrial segment is expected to hold the largest share of the centrifugal pump market, by end-user, during the forecast period.”

The industrial segment of the global centrifugal pump market is expected to grow at a fast pace during the forecast period. This can be attributed to rapid growth in industrialization and urbanization across the world. Use of centrifugal pumps in industries such as water and wastewater, oil & gas, process industries, chemicals, and mining is increasing due to their high efficiency, wide capacity range, flow rate, and ease of operation and maintenance.

“Asia Pacific: The largest market for centrifugal pumps.”

Asia Pacific is the largest market for centrifugal pumps, followed by Europe and North America. While China will continue to drive demand, growing industrial demand and increasing investments in infrastructure development in emerging economies such as India, Thailand, and Malaysia are expected to boost the demand for centrifugal pumps.

Table of Contents:

1 Introduction

1.1 Study Objectives

1.2 Definition

1.3 Inclusions And Exclusions

1.3.1 Centrifugal Pump Market, By Stage: Inclusions And Exclusions

1.3.2 Centrifugal Pump Market, By End User: Inclusions And Exclusions

1.4 Market Scope

1.4.1 Market Segmentation

1.4.2 Regional Scope

1.5 Years Considered

1.6 Currency

1.7 Limitations

1.8 Stakeholders

1.9 Summary Of Changes

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

Figure 1 Centrifugal Pump Market: Research Design

2.2 Market Breakdown And Data Triangulation

Figure 2 Data Triangulation Methodology

2.2.1 Secondary Data

2.2.1.1 Key Data From Secondary Sources

2.2.2 Primary Data

2.2.2.1 Key Data From Primary Sources

2.2.2.2 Breakdown Of Primaries

2.3 Scope

Figure 3 Main Metrics Considered While Analyzing And Assessing Demand For Centrifugal Pumps

2.4 Impact Of Covid-19 On Industry

2.5 Market Size Estimation

2.5.1 Bottom-Up Approach

Figure 4 Market Size Estimation Methodology: Bottom-Up Approach

2.5.2 Top-Down Approach

Figure 5 Market Size Estimation Methodology: Top-Down Approach

2.5.3 Demand-Side Analysis

2.5.3.1 Assumptions For Demand-Side Analysis

2.5.3.2 Demand-Side Calculation

Figure 6 Main Metrics Considered In Assessing Demand For Centrifugal Pumps Market

2.5.4 Supply-Side Analysis

Figure 7 Main Metrics Considered In Assessing Supply For Centrifugal Pumps Market

Figure 8 Centrifugal Pump Market: Supply-Side Analysis

2.5.4.1 Calculations For Supply Side

2.5.4.2 Assumptions For Supply Side

Figure 9 Company Revenue Analysis, 2019

2.5.5 Forecast

3 Executive Summary

3.1 Scenario Analysis

Figure 10 Scenario Analysis: Centrifugal Pump Market, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

3.1.1 Optimistic Scenario

3.1.2 Realistic Scenario

3.1.3 Pessimistic Scenario

Table 1 Centrifugal Pump Market Snapshot

Figure 11 Centrifugal Pump Market In Asia Pacific To Grow At Highest Cagr From 2021 To 2026

Figure 12 Overhung Impeller Segment To Account For Largest Size Of Centrifugal Pump Market From 2021 To 2026

Figure 13 Electrical Segment To Lead Centrifugal Pump Market From 2021 To 2026

Figure 14 Single Stage Segment To Lead Centrifugal Pump Market From 2021 To 2026

Figure 15 Industrial Segment To Account For Large Size Of Centrifugal Pump Market From 2021 To 2026

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities In Centrifugal Pump Market

Figure 16 Increasing Investments For Upgrading Aging Industrial Infrastructures And Ongoing Global Urbanization To Drive Market Growth

4.2 Centrifugal Pump Market, By Region

Figure 17 Centrifugal E Pump Market In Asia Pacific To Grow At Highest Cagr From 2021 To 2026

4.3 Centrifugal Pump Market In Asia Pacific, By End User And Country

Figure 18 Industrial Segment And China Held Largest Shares Of Centrifugal Pump Market In Asia Pacific In 2020

4.4 Centrifugal Pump Market, By Type

Figure 19 Overhung Impeller Segment To Hold Largest Share Of Centrifugal Pump Market In 2026

4.5 Centrifugal Pump Market, By Operation Type

Figure 20 Electrical Segment To Account For Largest Share Of Centrifugal Pump Market In 2026

4.6 Centrifugal Pump Market, By Stage

Figure 21 Single Stage Segment To Account For Large Share Of Centrifugal Pump Market In 2026

4.7 Centrifugal Pump Market, By End User

Figure 22 Industrial Segment To Hold Large Share Of Centrifugal Pump In 2026

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Covid-19 Health Assessment

Figure 23 Covid-19 Global Propagation

Figure 24 Covid-19 Propagation In Selected Countries

5.3 Road To Recovery

Figure 25 Recovery Road For 2020 And 2021

5.4 Covid-19 Economic Assessment

Figure 26 Revised Gdp Forecasts For Select G20 Countries In 2020

5.5 Market Dynamics

Figure 27 Centrifugal Pump Market: Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, And Challenges

5.5.1 Drivers

5.5.1.1 Intensified Demand For Water And Wastewater Management In Developed Countries

5.5.1.2 Surged Investments In Global Construction Industry

5.5.1.3 High Demand For Centrifugal Pumps From Agricultural Sector

5.5.2 Restraints

5.5.2.1 Cavitation Effect In Centrifugal Pumps

5.5.2.2 Increased Focus On Renewable Energy Sources For Power Generation And Decreased Oil And Gas Prices

Figure 28 Increase In Global Power Generation Capacity, 2009–2019 (Gw)

5.5.3 Opportunities

5.5.3.1 Increased Investments In Wastewater Treatment Plants In Emerging Economies

5.5.3.2 Inflow Of Investments In Food And Beverages Industry

Figure 29 Capital Expenditure Of Top 100 Global Food And Beverage Companies, 2016–2020 (Usd Billion)

5.5.3.3 Surged Adoption Of Solar-Powered Centrifugal Pumps

5.5.4 Challenges

5.5.4.1 Increased Competition From Gray Market Players And Unorganized Sector

5.5.4.2 Impact Of Covid-19 On Centrifugal Pump Market

5.6 Trends

5.6.1 Revenue Shift And New Revenue Pockets For Centrifugal Pump Manufacturers

Figure 30 Revenue Shift For Centrifugal Pumps

5.7 Average Selling Price

Figure 31 Global Average Selling Price Of Centrifugal Pumps, 2020

5.8 Market Map

Figure 32 Market Map For Centrifugal Pumps

Table 3 Centrifugal Pumps: Supply Chain/Ecosystem

5.9 Trade Data Statistics

Table 4 Region-Wise Imports, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 5 Region-Wise Export, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

5.10 Value Chain Analysis

Figure 33 Centrifugal Pump Value Chain Analysis

5.10.1 Raw Material Providers/Suppliers

5.10.2 Component Manufacturers

5.10.3 Centrifugal Pump Manufacturers/Assemblers

5.10.4 Distributors (Buyers)/End Users And Post-Sales Services

5.11 Technology Analysis

5.11.1 Centrifugal Pumps Based On Different Technologies

5.12 Centrifugal Pump: Codes And Regulations

Table 6 Centrifugal Pump: Codes And Regulations

5.13 Innovations And Patent Registrations

Table 7 Centrifugal Pumps: Innovations And Patent Registrations

5.14 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Figure 34 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis For Centrifugal Pump Market

Table 8 Centrifugal Pumps: Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

5.14.1 Threat Of Substitutes

5.14.2 Bargaining Power Of Suppliers

5.14.3 Bargaining Power Of Buyers

5.14.4 Threat Of New Entrants

5.14.5 Intensity Of Competitive Rivalry

5.15 Case Study Analysis

Table 9 Centrifugal Pump: Case Study Analysis

6 Scenario Analysis

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Optimistic Scenario

Table 10 Optimistic Scenario: Centrifugal Pump Market, By Region, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

6.3 Realistic Scenario

Table 11 Realistic Scenario: Centrifugal Pump Market, By Region, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

6.4 Pessimistic Scenario

Table 12 Pessimistic Scenario: Centrifugal Pump Market, By Region, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

7 Centrifugal Pump Market, By Type

7.1 Introduction

Figure 35 Overhung Impeller Segment Accounted For Largest Share Of Centrifugal Pump Market In 2020

Table 13 Centrifugal Pump Market, By Type, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

7.2 Overhung Impeller

7.2.1 Modernization Of Existing Water Supply Infrastructures To Boost Demand For Overhung-Impeller Centrifugal Pumps

Table 14 Overhung Impeller: Centrifugal Pump Market, By Region, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

7.3 Between Bearing

7.3.1 Increased Demand For High-Pressure Pumps From Industrial Sector To Fuel Market Growth

Table 15 Between Bearing: Centrifugal Pump Market, By Region, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

7.4 Vertically Suspended

7.4.1 Surged Investments In High-Rise Buildings To Contribute To Demand For Vertically-Suspended Centrifugal Pumps

Table 16 Vertically Suspended: Centrifugal Pump Market, By Region, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

8 Centrifugal Pump Market, By Operation Type

……CONTINUED

