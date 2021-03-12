Caustic Soda Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2026

The global caustic soda market was valued at $36.0 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach $55.8 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.50% from 2019 to 2026. Caustic soda, also known as sodium hydroxide and lye, is an inorganic compound composed of sodium cations Na+ and hydroxide anions OH?. It is highly caustic base that decomposes proteins at normal room temperature and can cause chemical burns. Caustic soda is soluble in water and absorbs carbon dioxide and moisture from air. It is used in several applications. In addition, it is used in the manufacturing process of alumina, soap & detergents, pulp & paper, petroleum products, and chemical production.

The global caustic soda market is expected to grow significantly. Its increasing use in applications such as alumina, pulp & paper, soap & detergent, water treatment, and others drive the growth of the market. Further, with growing chemical industry, it is expected that the demand for caustic soda will also increase as caustic soda is used in manufacturing of organic and inorganic chemicals. However, high corrosive and reactive nature of caustic soda is expected to restrain the growth of the market. The global caustic soda market is yet to explore its full potential. Therefore, increase in innovation and development in manufacturing processes of caustic soda is anticipated to provide growth opportunities to the market.

The global caustic soda market is segmented on the basis of production process, application, and region. Based on production process, the market is divided into membrane cell, diaphragm cell, and others. Based on application, the global caustic soda market is categorized into organic chemical, inorganic chemicals, alumina, pulp & paper, soap & detergent, water treatment, and others.

The key players involved in the market include Dow Chemical Company, Occidental Petroleum Corporation, AkzoNobel, Solvay SA, BASF, FMC Corporation, Eastman Chemical Company, Arkema Group, BAYER AG, and Tata Chemicals Limited. These players are adopting strategies such as product launch, partnership, merger, and acquisition to stay competitive in the market. In an instance, AkzoNobel announced to expand high-purity salt production for manufacturing caustic soda in the Netherlands.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Production Process

– Membrane Cell

– Diaphragm Cell

– Others

By Application

– Organic Chemical

– Inorganic Chemical

– Alumina

– Pulp & Paper

– Soap & Detergent

– Water Treatment

– Others

By Region

North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

Europe

o Germany

o France

o Spain

o Italy

o UK

o Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

o China

o Japan

o South Korea

o India

o Australia

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

o Brazil

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of LAMEA

KEY PLAYERS

– Dow Chemical Company

– Occidental Petroleum Corporation

– AkzoNobel

– Solvay SA

– BASF

– FMC Corporation

– Eastman Chemical Company

– Arkema Group

– BAYER AG

– Tata Chemicals Limited