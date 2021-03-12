Carpet Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2026

Carpets are textile floor coverings used for improving aesthetics of the floor space. Carpets consists of an upper layer of pile with a backing attached to it. The synthetic fibers such as polypropylene, nylon or polyester are widely used for the construction of upper layer (pile). Carpets are available in plethora of shape, size, patterns, textures and materials.

The key factors driving the growth of carpet market includes growth of hospitality industry, upsurge in affordability, technological innovations and advancement in carpet fibers production. Moreover, customized solutions according to specific size and shapes and green carpet to revolutionize carpet market in upcoming years. However, factors such as availability of cost-effective counterparts and browning, pile reversal, split seam and durability of carpets is expected to impede the carpet market growth. Smart carpets and advanced fiber materials have gained huge traction in the recent years, which is anticipated to create lucrative growth opportunities for the market.

The global carpet market is segmented into material, end user, sales channel, price point and region. Based on material, the global market is studied across nylon, olefin, polyester and others. Depending on end user, the market is bifurcated residential and commercial. Based on sales channel, the global market is studied across hypermarket & supermarket, specialty store and online sales channel. Depending on price point the global market is classified into economy and luxury. Region wise, the market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA

Some of the key players in the global market includes Armstrong Flooring, Inc., Balta Group, Beaulieu International Group N.V., Shaw Industries Group, Inc., Brumark, Dorsett industries, Mannington Mills, Inc., Mohawk Industries, Inc., Tarkett S.A., and The Dixie Group

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging market trends and opportunities in the global carpet market.

– The report provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis of current trends and future estimations that help evaluate the prevailing market opportunities.

– A comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the growth of the market is provided.

– An extensive analysis of the market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring the top competitors within the market framework.

– The report provides extensive qualitative insights on the potential and niche segments or regions exhibiting favorable growth.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Material

– Nylon

– Olefin

– Polyester

– Others

By End User

– Residential

– Commercial

By Sales Channel

– Hypermarket & Supermarket

– Specialty Store

– Online sales Channel

By Price Point

– Economy

– Luxury

By Region

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o UK

o Germany

o BENELUX

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa

