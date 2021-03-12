Cannabis Concentrate Industry Market Growth, Trends, Size, Share, Players, Product Scope, Regional Demand, COVID-19 Impacts and 2027 Forecast
The global Cannabis Concentrate market report provided by Global Market Monitor analyzes the industry and major market trends in detail, and divides the market size by volume and value according to application types and geographic locations.
Leading Vendors
VIVO Cannabis
Tikun Olam
Medical Marijuana
Cronos Group
Cannabis Science
Aphria
MedMen
Terra Tech
Tilray
Maricann Group
STENOCARE
Aurora Cannabis
Application Outline:
Pharmaceuticals
Food Industry
Recreational
Others
By Type:
Hashish
Cannabis Budder
Cannabis Oil
Other
Table of Content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Product Definition and Scope
1.2 PEST (Political, Economic, Social and Technological) Analysis of Cannabis Concentrate Market
…
2 Market Trends and Competitive Landscape
3 Segmentation of Cannabis Concentrate Market by Types
4 Segmentation of Cannabis Concentrate Market by End-Users
5 Market Analysis by Major Regions
6 Product Commodity of Cannabis Concentrate Market in Major Countries
7 North America Cannabis Concentrate Landscape Analysis
8 Europe Cannabis Concentrate Landscape Analysis
9 Asia Pacific Cannabis Concentrate Landscape Analysis
10 Latin America, Middle East & Africa Cannabis Concentrate Landscape Analysis
11 Major Players Profile
…
Cannabis Concentrate Market: Region Outlook
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K., Nordic Countries, Belgium, Russia, Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (China, India, Australia, Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific) Latin America, Middle East & Africa (Brazil, Nigeria, Argentina, South Africa, GCC Countries) Others
Target Audience for this Report
– Cannabis Concentrate manufacturers
– Cannabis Concentrate traders, distributors, and suppliers
– Cannabis Concentrate industry associations
– Product managers, Cannabis Concentrate industry administrator, C-level executives of the industries
– Market Research and consulting firms
– Research & Clinical Laboratories
