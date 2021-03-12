Canada Energy Drinks Market Growth, Prominent Players 2027 | PepsiCo, Inc , Red Bull GmbH, T.C. Pharma, DOHLER, Rockstar, Inc

Latest Superior and comprehensive Market Research Report (2021-2026)

Some of the prominent participants operating in this market are PepsiCo, Inc , Red Bull GmbH, T.C. Pharma, DOHLER, Rockstar, Inc., Amway, Britvic PLC., Frucor Suntory, D’ANGELO,., HYPE ENERY DRINKS, MUTALO GROUP, XYIENCE, INC., THE COCA-COLA COMPANY, AJE, Monster Energy Company, among others.

Energy Drinks provide the benefits among people such as instant energy, refreshment, increased attention and reaction speed. There are many ingredients such as caffeine, taurine, vitamins, herbs and many other components are present in energy drink. Taurine, one kind of amino acid and is a building block of protein. The products are available in corner stations, bars and gas stations. These products are found in shops along with sport drinks, juices, and soft drinks.

The energy drinks are available in many brands such as red bull energy drink, impulse energy drink, dark dog, shark energy drinks, hype energy drinks and many others. About 60.0% of the consumers of energy drinks are male and 35.0% of people consuming energy drinks are above 35 years age.

Canada energy drinks market is expected to reach USD 6,377.05 million by 2026 and is projected to register a healthy CAGR of 11.7% in the forecast period 2019 to 2026. The new market report contains data for historic years 2017, the base year of calculation is 2018 and the forecast period is 2019 to 2026.

By Product Type (Non Alcoholic, Alcoholic),

Type (Inorganic, Organic), Application (Before Exercise, Recovery, During Exercise),

Consumption Time (Before 11 am, Post 9 pm, 11-2 pm, 2-5 pm, 5-9 pm),

Ingredients (Taurine, Caffeine, Guarana, Vitamin B, L-Cartinine, Antioxidants, Others),

Distribution Channel (Store Based Retailers, Non Store Retailing)

The CANADA ENERGY DRINKS report covers market shares for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America. The analysis of this report has been used to examine various segments that are relied upon to witness the quickest development based on the estimated forecast frame.

Product launch:

In October 2017, PepsiCo Inc, an American company launched energy drink Sting in India. This is the second attempt made by the company to crack the energy drink market in the country India. With this launch this American company expanded its business in India.

In September 2016, Moto (United Arab Emirates) launched energy drink across India. This was the growth strategy to complete the availability of the product throughout 33 countries.

In January 2018, Britvic PLC. (U.K.) launched new health and sustainability program. It helped consumers in making healthier choices, reduces the company’s environmental impact and supports well-being in communities. The aim was to make people, community and planet healthier.

