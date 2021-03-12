Blockchain Devices Market Size, Share, Scope and Comprehensive Analysis

The market for cryptocurrency is expanding rapidly as corporate users in the banking, financial services, & insurance (BFSI) sector and government offices are increasingly adopting cryptocurrencies. Digital currency which is not regulated by any central authority is referred to as a cryptocurrency. No bank is involved in the transactions of these currencies and a decentralized system is in place for checking and validating every transaction.

The concept of cryptocurrency became famous after the launch of Bitcoin, following which different companies started launching new cryptocurrencies. Since many retailers started accepting cryptocurrency as a mode of payment, the adoption of blockchain devices has also increased. Blockchain devices are designed for handling the blockchain technology transactions and work in the same way as blockchain technology, i.e. decentralized system or decentralized ledger.

The primary application of the blockchain technology is cryptocurrency. As per a report by P&S Intelligence, in 2019, the global blockchain devices market generated a revenue of 0.3% billion and is projected to reach $23.5 billion by 2030, advancing at a 48.7% CAGR during the forecast period (2020–2030). Blockchain devices are used for both personal and corporate applications; however, the larger demand for blockchain devices is predicted to be created for corporate applications during the forecast period.

