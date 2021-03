Bioprocess Analyzers Market projected to expand at a CAGR of 10% from 2019 to 2027

The global bioprocess analyzers market was valued at US$ 250 Mn in 2018 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 10% from 2019 to 2027. Growth of the biopharmaceutical industry, flexibility in terms of customization, technological advancements, and increase in demand for vaccines are anticipated to boost the growth of the global bioprocess analyzers market from 2019 to 2027.

North America is expected to dominate the global bioprocess analyzers market in the next few years. Single use technologies have expanded at a higher rate, as an alternative to permanent reusable stainless steel fermenters.

Asia Pacific bioprocess analyzers market is estimated to propel by the maximum growth rate during the forecast period, owing to the developing biotechnology industry and technological advancement.

What are the Key Market Dynamics in the Global Bioprocess Analyzers Market?

Single use technologies provide technological advancements and cost-effective technologies owing to increase in capacities and capabilities. Disposable systems are usually preferred in early stage development; however, stainless steel bioreactors are widely utilized for full-scale production in the global bioprocess analyzers market

Major companies enter into distribution agreements to expand their footprint across the world. Technological advancements and mergers & acquisitions are likely to propel the global bioprocess analyzers market during the forecast period.

Opportunities for manufacturers targeting large production volumes. A majority of stainless steel facilities are now being constructed in developing countries to cater to large volume demand in the global bioprocess analyzers market. Stainless steel facilities, although being phased out steadily due to surge in popularity of single-use technology, will remain an opportunity area for the global bioprocess analyzers market.

What are the Key Challenges Witnessed by the Global Bioprocess Analyzers Market?

Demand for personalized medicine, (stratified medicine), is increasing at a rapid pace- the trend toward stratified therapeutics will also call for changes in bioprocessing equipment design especially used in small scale production units. This might be a challenge for the global bioprocess analyzers market in the upcoming period.

Bioprocessing equipment developed for continuous biopharmaceutical manufacturing are relatively small-sized; however, integrating upstream and downstream bioprocessing can be a challenge for the global bioprocess analyzers market.

Consumables and Accessories Segment to Capture Largest Share

New product development and increase in efficiency of different media used for cell culture production are anticipated to boost the consumables & accessories segment in the global bioprocess analyzers market next few years.

Recombinant Proteins Segment to Grow at Rapid Pace

Increase in research studies to understand protein-protein interaction to perform several diagnostic tests such as ELISA and RIA is likely to augment the recombinant protein segment in the global bioprocess analyzers market during the forecast period.

Increase in research activities by several research institutes and biotech companies for the pre-diagnosis of chronic diseases propels the same segment in the global bioprocess analyzers market during the forecast period.

Demand for human and humanized monoclonal antibodies is increasing due to the rise in prevalence of several chronic diseases such as cancer and HIV- which might be a factor for the growth of the monoclonal antibodies segment in the global bioprocess analyzers market in the upcoming future.

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Nova Biomedical, and Randox Laboratories Ltd. to Lead Market

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Nova Biomedical, and Randox Laboratories Ltd. are the major players in the global bioprocess analyzers market, offering products with proprietary technologies.

Other players in the global bioprocess analyzers market include Sartorius Group, YSI, Inc. (Xylem, Inc.), Optocell GmbH & Co. KG, Kaiser Optical Systems, Inc., and SYSBIOTECH GmbH.

Key mergers and acquisitions, technological advancements, and product promotion are the various competitive strategies adopted by the major companies in order to sustain the global bioprocess analyzers market.

In December 2018, Randox Laboratories won the Industrial Strategy Challenge Fund (ISCF) award from the U.K. Research and Innovation. The award was worth US$ 888,318 which was invested in research and development.

For example, in June 2018, Bio-Techne Corporation, a leading developer and manufacturer of growth factors, antibodies, and immunoassays announced plans to acquire Quad Technologies.

Spectrum, Inc., a privately held bioprocess filtration specialist, merged with life sciences company Repligen Corp in July 2017.

