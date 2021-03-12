Baijiu Market Share, Trends, Growth, Sales, Demand, Revenue, Size, Forecast and COVID-19 Impacts to 2014-2027

The global Baijiu market report provided by Global Market Monitor analyzes the industry and major market trends in detail, and divides the market size by volume and value according to application types and geographic locations.

Baijiu is strong distilled from grains, which is a traditional alcoholic beverage from China. The Baijiu industry in China is quite fragmented. In 2015, the top ten enterprises were estimated to account for about 10.25% production market share. The majority players in China Baijiu market are Kweichow Moutai Group, Wuliangye, YANGHE, Daohuaxiang, Luzhou Laojiao, Langjiu Group, Gujing Group, Shunxin Holdings, Xinghuacun Fen Chiew Group and Baiyunbian Group etc.Baijiu can be similar in appearance to vodka, but it has a unique flavor that is not comparable to any other type of spirit .Baijiu is often classified based on three fragrances: Sauce, thick and light etc. in addition, thick-favor type is the major product with 73.16% production market share in 2015. The typical production enterprises of thick -favor baijiu are Wuliangye and Luzhou Laojiao. Kweichow Moutai Group is the key manufacturers to produce sauce-favor types Baijiu.As for the region consumption, the South West and East China remained the largest market for Baijiu in the China, with 25.08% and 19.89% market share consumption in 2015. Other major consuming regions includeCentral China , North China and North West, which account for 14.51%, 10.49% and 10.75% respectively.The downstream consumption of Baijiu market is rigid. We tend to believe the consumption increasing degree will show a slowly rising curve. In the future, the market concentration is become increasingly. Besides, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing gradually. Also, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

Baijiu, also known as shaojiu or archaically as sorghum wine, is a Chinese alcoholic beverage made from grain. Baijiu literally translated means white alcohol or liquor, and is a strong distilled spirit, generally between 40 and 60% alcohol by volume (ABV). Baijiu is a clear liquid usually distilled from fermented sorghum, although other grains may be used; southern China versions may employ glutinous rice, while northern Chinese varieties may use wheat, barley, millet, or even Job’s tears instead of sorghum. The jiuqu starter culture used in the production of baijiu mash is usually made of pulverized wheat grains.

Major Manufacture:

Shanzhuang Group

JNC Group

Yilite

Weiwei Group

Yanghe Brewery

Xiangjiao Winery

Huangtai Liquor

Xifeng Liquor

Langjiu Group

Laobaigan

Taishan Liquor

Wuliangye

Fen Chiew Group

Tuopai Shede

Shuijingfang Group

Yingjia Group

King’s Luck Brewery

Huzhu Highland Barley Liquor

Gujing Group

Red Star

Gubeichun Group

Luzhou Laojiao

Jinhui Liquor

Kweichow Moutai Group

Baiyunbian Group

Hetao Group

Golden Seed Winery

Kouzi Liquor

Jingzhi Liquor

Shunxin Holdings

Daohuaxiang

Guojing Group

Jiugui Liquor

On the basis of application, the Baijiu market is segmented into:

Corporate Hospitality

Government Reception

Family Dinner

Other

Segmentation on the Basis of Type:

Thick-flavor

Sauce-flavor

Light-flavor

Others

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Product Definition and Scope

1.2 PEST (Political, Economic, Social and Technological) Analysis of Baijiu Market

…

2 Market Trends and Competitive Landscape

3 Segmentation of Baijiu Market by Types

4 Segmentation of Baijiu Market by End-Users

5 Market Analysis by Major Regions

6 Product Commodity of Baijiu Market in Major Countries

7 North America Baijiu Landscape Analysis

8 Europe Baijiu Landscape Analysis

9 Asia Pacific Baijiu Landscape Analysis

10 Latin America, Middle East & Africa Baijiu Landscape Analysis

11 Major Players Profile

…

Baijiu Market: Region Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K., Nordic Countries, Belgium, Russia, Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (China, India, Australia, Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific) Latin America, Middle East & Africa (Brazil, Nigeria, Argentina, South Africa, GCC Countries) Others

Target Audience for this Report

– Baijiu manufacturers

– Baijiu traders, distributors, and suppliers

– Baijiu industry associations

– Product managers, Baijiu industry administrator, C-level executives of the industries

– Market Research and consulting firms

– Research & Clinical Laboratories

Key Questions Answered by This Report:

What is the size and CAGR of the Baijiu Market?

What are the key driving factors of the most profitable regional market?

Which are the leading companies in the global market?

How will the Baijiu Market advance in the coming years?

What are the main strategies adopted in the global market?

Which region may hit the highest market share in the coming era?

What trends, challenges, and barriers will impact the development and sizing of the Baijiu Market?

