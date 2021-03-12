Automotive Wrap Films Market with Global Competitive Analysis, and New Business Developments

P&S Intelligence published a new research report “Automotive Wrap Films Market: Global Industry Analysis and Forecast till 2030, (The global automotive wrap films market is projected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period (2020–2030). The market growth is primarily driven by the growing need to provide protection to passengers from harmful solar radiation and up surging demand for mobile advertising. Furthermore, these wrap films also protect vehicle’s interior from deteriorating and fading, and prevent the glass from breaking during accident. Such factors boost the growth of the market.”

Geographically, Asia-Pacific (APAC) holds a significant share in the automotive wrap films market. This is due to the fact that APAC is the largest market for passenger cars and commercial vehicles across the globe. Furthermore, the regional market is projected to grow substantially during the forecast period. Rising living standards, increasing demand for vehicle customization, and existence of major vehicle manufacturers are the factors driving the growth of the wrap films industry in the region.

Major players operating in the global automotive wrap films market include Eastman Chemical Company, 3M Company, Avery Dennison Corporation, LINTEC Corporation, Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics Corporation, Arlon Graphics LLC, and Hexis UK Ltd.

The report covers country-wise automotive wrap films market analysis. Some of the major countries covered in the report are the U.S., Canada, the U.K., France, Germany, Russia, Italy, Spain, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, South Africa, the U.A.E., and Saudi Arabia.