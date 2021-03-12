Automotive V2X Global Market Report (2020-2027) Segmented by Type, Application and region (NA, EU, and etc.)
The global Automotive V2X market report provided by Global Market Monitor analyzes the industry and major market trends in detail, and divides the market size by volume and value according to application types and geographic locations.
Major industry players’ market share, revenue, company profile, and SWOT analysis are covered in the Automotive V2X market research report. In the future, production and consumption are estimated to develop stately. As a result of meeting the surging demand, more manufacturers are expected to go into this industry.
Major companies analyzed in this report are:
Tomtom N.V.
Qualcomm Inc.
Cisco Systems, Inc
Continental AG
Audi AG
Daimler AG
Infineon Technologies AG
Harman International Industries, Inc.
Vodafone Group PLC.
Robert Bosch GmbH
NXP Semiconductors N.V.
Autotalks Limited
PTC Inc.
International Business Machines Corporation
Mobileye NV
Nvidia Corporation
Cohda Wireless PTY Ltd
Delphi Automotive PLC
AT&T Inc.
Intel Corporation
Application Segmentation
Passenger
Commercial
Type Outline:
DSRC
Cellular
Table of Content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Product Definition and Scope
1.2 PEST (Political, Economic, Social and Technological) Analysis of Automotive V2X Market
…
2 Market Trends and Competitive Landscape
3 Segmentation of Automotive V2X Market by Types
4 Segmentation of Automotive V2X Market by End-Users
5 Market Analysis by Major Regions
6 Product Commodity of Automotive V2X Market in Major Countries
7 North America Automotive V2X Landscape Analysis
8 Europe Automotive V2X Landscape Analysis
9 Asia Pacific Automotive V2X Landscape Analysis
10 Latin America, Middle East & Africa Automotive V2X Landscape Analysis
11 Major Players Profile
…
The report covers the major countries analysis in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the rest of the world. Furthermore, policy mobilization, social dynamics, development trends, and economic development in these countries are also taken into consideration.
In-depth Automotive V2X Market Report: Intended Audience
Automotive V2X manufacturers
Downstream vendors and end-users
Traders, distributors, and resellers of Automotive V2X
Automotive V2X industry associations and research organizations
Product managers, Automotive V2X industry administrator, C-level executives of the industries
Market Research and consulting firms
Key questions answered in the report
What will the market size and growth rate be in 2026?
What segment or region will drive or lead market growth and what are the reasons?
How will market drivers, constraints and future opportunities affect market dynamics and subsequent analysis of relevant trends?
What key strategies are used by top vendors to increase revenue?
