Automotive V2X Global Market Report (2020-2027) Segmented by Type, Application and region (NA, EU, and etc.)

The global Automotive V2X market report provided by Global Market Monitor analyzes the industry and major market trends in detail, and divides the market size by volume and value according to application types and geographic locations.

Major industry players’ market share, revenue, company profile, and SWOT analysis are covered in the Automotive V2X market research report. In the future, production and consumption are estimated to develop stately. As a result of meeting the surging demand, more manufacturers are expected to go into this industry.

Major companies analyzed in this report are:

Tomtom N.V.

Qualcomm Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc

Continental AG

Audi AG

Daimler AG

Infineon Technologies AG

Harman International Industries, Inc.

Vodafone Group PLC.

Robert Bosch GmbH

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

Autotalks Limited

PTC Inc.

International Business Machines Corporation

Mobileye NV

Nvidia Corporation

Cohda Wireless PTY Ltd

Delphi Automotive PLC

AT&T Inc.

Intel Corporation

Application Segmentation

Passenger

Commercial

Type Outline:

DSRC

Cellular

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Product Definition and Scope

1.2 PEST (Political, Economic, Social and Technological) Analysis of Automotive V2X Market

…

2 Market Trends and Competitive Landscape

3 Segmentation of Automotive V2X Market by Types

4 Segmentation of Automotive V2X Market by End-Users

5 Market Analysis by Major Regions

6 Product Commodity of Automotive V2X Market in Major Countries

7 North America Automotive V2X Landscape Analysis

8 Europe Automotive V2X Landscape Analysis

9 Asia Pacific Automotive V2X Landscape Analysis

10 Latin America, Middle East & Africa Automotive V2X Landscape Analysis

11 Major Players Profile

…

The report covers the major countries analysis in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the rest of the world. Furthermore, policy mobilization, social dynamics, development trends, and economic development in these countries are also taken into consideration.

In-depth Automotive V2X Market Report: Intended Audience

Automotive V2X manufacturers

Downstream vendors and end-users

Traders, distributors, and resellers of Automotive V2X

Automotive V2X industry associations and research organizations

Product managers, Automotive V2X industry administrator, C-level executives of the industries

Market Research and consulting firms

Key questions answered in the report

What will the market size and growth rate be in 2026?

What segment or region will drive or lead market growth and what are the reasons?

How will market drivers, constraints and future opportunities affect market dynamics and subsequent analysis of relevant trends?

What key strategies are used by top vendors to increase revenue?

