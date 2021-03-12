Automotive Thermal Management System Market Size, Trends, Company Profiles, Growth Rate, Trends and its Emerging Opportunities

P&S Intelligence published a new research report, titled, “Automotive Thermal Management System Market: Global Industry Analysis and Forecast till 2030, (The global automotive thermal management system market is expected to witness considerable growth during the forecast period (2020–2030). This can be mainly attributed to the growing demand for passenger comfort along with the increased focus on fuel efficiency. Moreover, the increasing installation of advanced driver-assistance system in vehicles has fueled the demand for thermal management solutions for the smooth functioning of vehicles.)”

Increased focus on vehicular emission reduction can be viewed as one of the major factors driving the automotive thermal management system market. With growing environmental concerns, the demand for thermal management systems is increasing, as they help reduce the level of vehicle emissions. The level of fuel consumption and emission can go drastically up as a result of inefficient cabin climate control, which may also cause safety hazards owing to fogging as well as damage to the windshield. The system, in this regard, helps maintain temperature in the internal combustion engine, which, in turn, facilitates fuel efficiency in vehicles. Thus, increasing focus on thermal management for curbing vehicular emissions is resulting in the demand for these systems across the world.

Automotive Thermal Management System Market Competitive Landscape

Some of the major players operating in the global automotive thermal management system market are Denso Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, Schaeffler AG, Gentherm Inc., Eberspacher Systemes d Echappement SAS, Mahle GmbH, Calsonic Kansei Corporation, Valeo SA, Dana Inc., and BorgWarner Inc.

