Automotive Tailgate Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2026

Automotive tailgates are the rear gates of a vehicle which opens upwards or downwards and allow access to the rear side of the vehicle. Since, the rear portion of the vehicle is used to accumulate cargo or is used for passengers to sit in the vehicle, the rear gates in the vehicle are used to provide security. Tailgates act as a barrier between the passenger or cargo and the outer world thereby ensuring the safety of passengers.

Increased demand for vehicles equipped with better and efficient components supplements the automotive tailgate market during the forecast period thereby leading to the growth in the automotive tailgate industry.

Tailgates used in an automobile are strengthened to bear all kinds of impact and ensure safety to the vehicle. Tailgates have a wider application in passenger as well as commercial vehicles to ensure the safety and security to the goods kept on the rear side of the vehicle. Various developments have been carried out by top companies operating in the automotive tailgate industry which fuels the automotive tailgate market growth. The automotive tailgate market forecast display a rapid adoption of the hydraulic/manual operated tailgates in passenger vehicles, which positively affects the automotive tailgate market trend across the globe

Hydraulic/manual operated tailgates are anticipated to witness significant growth over the years, owing to rise in awareness among consumers about vehicle safety and security while driving.

The global automotive tailgate market is segmented based on type, vehicle type, sales channel and region. Based on the type, the automotive tailgate market is categorized into hydraulic/manual operated and power operated. Based on the vehicle type, the automotive tailgate market is bifurcated into passenger vehicle and commercial vehicle. The original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket are the sales channel supporting the growth of the automotive tailgate market. North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA are the regions across which the automotive tailgate market report has been studied.

The key players analyzed in the automotive tailgate market include Go Industries, Inc., Gordon Auto Body Parts Co., Ltd., Huf Hulsbeck & Furst GmbH & Co. KG., Johnson Electric Holdings Limited, Magna International Inc., Plastic Omnium, Robert Bosch GmbH, Aisin Seiki, Autoease Technology and Woodbine Manufacturing Co. Inc. and others, hold major automotive tailgate market share.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– This study presents the analytical depiction of the global automotive tailgate market along with the current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.

– The overall market potential is determined to understand the profitable trends to enable stakeholders gain a stronger foothold in the market.

– The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

– The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2018 to 2026 to highlight the financial competency of the market.

– Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Type

o Hydraulic/Manual Operated

o Power Operated

By Vehicle Type

o Passenger Vehicle

o Commercial Vehicle

By Sales Channel

o Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs)

o Aftermarket

By Region

o North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

o Europe

Germany

France

Italy

UK

Rest of Europe

o Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

o LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa