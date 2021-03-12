Automotive Refinish Coatings Market By Product Type, Resin, Technology and Future Analysis

The value of the automotive refinish coatings market will rise from $7,855.3 million in 2016 to $11,099.7 million by 2023, at a CAGR of 5.1% between 2017 and 2023.

The automotive refinish coatings can be water-borne, solvent-borne, and ultraviolet (UV)-cured. Solvent-borne coatings offer higher durability, gloss, flexibility, and distinctness of image (DOI) in comparison to other refinishing products, which is why they have been the most popular till now. On the other hand, water-borne coatings use water as a carrier instead of conventional solvents, which makes these products less flammable. In recent years, regulatory authorities have increased their focus on water-borne coating technologies, as they help in reducing the emission of hazardous air pollutants (HAP) and volatile organic compounds (VOCs).

These automotive refinish coatings are applied to cars, two-wheelers, and commercial vehicles. In the coming years, the usage of these products would rise rapidly on two-wheelers due to the booming population that is adopting these vehicles in large numbers. For instance, India registered sales of over 17 million two-wheelers in 2020. Owing to the surging demand, companies such as Berger Paints India Limited, NOROO Paint & Coatings Co. Ltd., Nippon Paint Holding Co. Ltd., The Lubrizol Corporation, Kansai Paint Co. Ltd., Guangdong Yinfan Chemistry Co. Ltd., KCC Corporation, and KAPCI Coating Co. Ltd. are producing improved vehicle refinish coatings.

