Automotive RADAR Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2026

Automotive radar is one of the leading technologies owing to its high precision and accuracy information content, including speed and range detection when compared to many other alternative sensors especially visual sensors. Automotive radar systems are the primary sensors adaptive cruise control and plays a very crucial role in the advance driver assistance system. In addition, automotive radar is one of the crucial sensors for collision avoidance, vehicle and pedestrian avoidance, and others. Automotive radar market is anticipated to exhibit remarkable growth rate during the forecast owing to rise in demand for vehicle with safety features.

Automotive radar is anticipated to witness significant growth over the years, owing to rise in demand for safety features in automobiles and strict rules and regulations for safety features.

The automotive radar market is segmented on the basis of application, frequency, range, vehicle type, and region. Application segment includes adaptive cruise control (ACC), autonomous emergency braking (AEB), blind spot detection (BSD), forward collision warning system, intelligent park assists, and others. Further, on the basis of frequency, the market is categorized into 24 GHz, 77 GHz, and 79 GHz. By range, the market is classified into long range radar (LRR), and short & medium range radar (S&MRR). Vehicle type includes passenger car and commercial vehicles. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players analyzed in the automotive radar market include Autoliv Inc., Continental AG, Delphi Automotive Company, DENSO Corporation, NXP Semiconductors, Robert Bosch GmbH, Texas Instruments, Valeo, ZF Friedrichshafen, Analog, and others.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– This study presents the analytical depiction of the global automotive radar market along with the current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.

– The overall market potential is determined to understand the profitable trends to enable stakeholders gain a stronger foothold in the market.

– The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

– The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2018 to 2025 to highlight the financial competency of the market.

– Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Application

o Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC)

o Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB)

o Blind Spot Detection (BSD)

o Forward Collision Warning System

o Intelligent Park Assist

o Other ADAS Applications

By Frequency

o 24 GHz

o 77 GHz

o 79GHz

By Range

o Long Range Radar (LRR)

o Short and Medium Range Radar (S&MRR)

By Vehicle Type

o Passenger Car

o Commercial Vehicles

By Region

o North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

o Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Rest of Europe

o Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

India

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

o LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

