Automotive Ethernet Market Growth, Key Players, Demand and Future Scope

P&S Intelligence published a new research report, titled, “Automotive Ethernet Market: Global Industry Analysis and Forecast till 2030, (The global automotive ethernet market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period (2020–2030). Growing usage of smart infotainment systems and advanced driver assistance systems (ADASs) in vehicles, and declining cost of ethernet technology are some factors boosting the growth of the industry. Furthermore, increasing research and development (R&D) and investments for autonomous vehicles can provide opportunities to players operating in the market).”

Globally, Asia-Pacific (APAC) is expected to embrace the largest share in the automotive ethernet market during the forecast period. This can be majorly attributed to the rising automobile production in China, India, Japan, and South Korea. In 2018, China produced nearly 27.8 million units of passenger cars and commercial vehicles, which was around 24.5 million in 2015. Increase in production of vehicles is positively impacting the growth of the automotive ethernet industry in the region.

Major players operating in the global automotive ethernet market are Broadcom Inc., Marvell Technology Group Ltd., NXP Semiconductors N.V., Microchip Technology Inc., Texas Instruments Incorporated, Molex LLC, Cadence Design Systems Inc., System-on-Chip Engineering S.L., TTTech Computertechnik AG, and Vector Informatik GmbH.

The report covers country-wise automotive ethernet market analysis. Some of the major countries covered in the report are the U.S., Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Russia, Italy, Spain, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Brazil, Mexico, South Africa, U.A.E., Saudi Arabia, and others.

