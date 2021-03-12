Automotive Anti-Lock Braking System Market Size, Trends, Company Profiles, Growth Rate, Trends and its Emerging Opportunities

The global automotive anti-lock braking system (ABS) market is anticipated to raise at a steady rate mainly driven by the factors such as technological advancement, affordability, and amplified safety awareness, coupled with safety guidelines by various governments. ABS reduces the skidding of vehicle, which occurs when driver pushes the brake pedal of the vehicle in case of an emergency. Program like New Car Assessment Program (NCAP) and organizations such as Insurance Institute of Highway Safety, and International Centre for Automotive Technology evaluate safety grades of vehicles and compel automotive companies to include safety systems matching according to their parameters, which in turn, will boost the market growth.

Based on region, the automotive ABS market has been categorized into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), and rest of the world. Globally, APAC holds the largest share in the market, owing to the high-volume production of automobiles. China, Japan, and India are the leading automotive manufacturing countries, which are fueling the development of the market in the region. In addition, the growth of the market in the region is also propelled by auxiliary macroeconomic factors such as changing lifestyle, growing urbanization, and increasing alertness about active safety systems.

The report will also provide country-wise analysis of the market. Some of the major countries covered in the report are the U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Norway, Poland, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Africa, Brazil, and Russia.

