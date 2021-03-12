Automotive Adhesives Market Outlook to 2027: Business Trends, COVID-19 Outbreak, Demand by 3M Company, SIKA AG, PPG

The burgeoning demand for glue in automotive industry to fix various components is constantly driving the innovations among the adhesive manufacturers. Automotive industry is one of the major consumers of adhesives and the demand from the same is anticipated to surge over the years. This factor is catalyzing the growth of automotive adhesive market. The change in the consumer behavior towards lightweight materials, have led the automotive industry to witness significant need for lightweight vehicles. Attributing to this fact, the automobile manufacturers are increasingly procuring adhesives to seal the desired location instead of traditional welding. Another factor bolstering the automotive adhesive market is the rising automobile manufacturing in various developing nations such as India, Japan, South Korea, Mexico and Brazil among others.

The key automotive adhesive market players influencing the market 3M Company, The Dow Chemical Company, PPG Industries, Illinois Tool Work Corporation, Henkel & Co. KGaA, HB Fuller, SIKA AG, Bostik AG, Solvay SA, and Jowat AG among others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Automotive Adhesives market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The Automotive Adhesives market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

