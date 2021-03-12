Automation as a Service Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2026

Automation as a Service (AaaS) is a set of disruptive technologies that provide professional services to industries that are willing to adopt automation in their day-to-day processes. Plethora of software applications and rise in need to automate certain processes with redundant responses is a major factor that drives the growth of the market among major social networking players. For instance, in 2018, IFTTT Inc. adopted AaaS to provide end users with instant responses by automating processes with applications such as Twitter, Facebook, OneDrive, and WordPress. These processes are able to automatically execute various tasks when specific conditions are met and are known as recipes.

Connected devices are proliferating the traction of AaaS solutions as these devices provide easy data access. IoT and smartphones are key connected devices that propel the adoption of automation as a service at a significant rate. Primarily, robotics plays a vital role in optimizing manual work processes, especially in warehouses that require tireless working with heavy loads. However, concerns associated with data security and privacy as automation requires sharing of data at a high pace, which is expected to hamper the growth of the market to a certain extent.

The automation as a service market is segmented on the basis of component, business function, enterprise size, industry vertical, and region. By component, it is categorized into solution and services. On the basis of business function, it is divided information technology, sales and marketing, operations, finance, human resources, and others. On the basis of enterprise size, it is divided into large enterprises and small & medium enterprises. Depending on industry vertical, it is categorized into BFSI, telecom & IT, retail, healthcare, manufacturing, government & defense, energy & utilities, media & entertainment, transportation & logistics, and others. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The market players operating in the automation as a service market include Automation Anywhere, Inc., Blue Prism Limited, HCL Technologies Limited, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, International Business Machines Corporation, Kofax Inc., Microsoft Corporation, NICE Robotic Automation, Pegasystems Inc., and UiPath.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– The study provides an in-depth analysis of the market current & future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

– Information about key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their impact analyses on the global automation as a service market size is provided.

– Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers operating in the global automation as a service industry.

– The quantitative analysis of the market from 2018 to 2026 is provided to determine the global automation as a service market potential.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Component

– Solution

– Services

By Business Function

– Information Technology

– Sales and Marketing

– Operations

– Finance

– Human Resources

– Others

By Enterprise Size

– Large Enterprises

– Small & Medium Enterprises

By Industry Vertical

– BFSI

– Telecom and IT

– Retail

– Healthcare

– Manufacturing

– Government and Defense

– Energy and Utilities

– Media and Entertainment

– Transportation and Logistics

– Others

By Region

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

– Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa

