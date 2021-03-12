At 10.7% CAGR, Structural Heart Devices Market Predicted to Show Substantial Growth in Future| Credence Research

The global structural heart devices market was valued at US$ 7.5 Bn in 2017 and expected to reach US$ 18.9 Bn by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 10.7% from 2018 to 2026.

Market Insights

Structural heart diseases are non-coronary abnormalities comprise conditions which are either congenital or due to certain abnormalities developed in heart valves, and vessels due to age or underlying conditions. Common conditions respective to heart structure include paravalvular leak, ventricular septal defect, arterial venous fistulae, patent foramen oval, and so on. Significantly large prevalence of cardiovascular abnormalities. In the U.S. alone approximately 60 million individuals presenting 20% of the total population suffers from structural heart defects. This represents a significant opportunity for the use of structural heart devices. These conditions present a wide category of treatment including both repair and replacement procedures, for both acquired and congenital diseases.

Favorable reimbursements for the novel minimally invasive procedures have made procedures such as TAVR highly popular and affordable to the patients. As the global population is aging, the medical expenditure in several countries is being covered by the government and private insurers. This eases the per capita healthcare burden, therefore urging more and more patients to opt for such treatments. Furthermore, increasing awareness about the novel procedures and increasing availability of long-lasting implants drive the global market growth.

The structural heart devices market is segmented on the basis of product, procedure, age group, indication and end user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

On the basis of product, the structural heart devices market is segmented into heart valve devices, transcatheter heart valves, surgical heart valves, occluders and delivery systems, annuloplasty rings, accessories and other devices. Surgical heart valves are further segmented into tissue heart valves and mechanical heart valves.

On the basis of procedure, the structural heart devices market is segmented into replacement procedures and repair procedures. Replacement procedures are further segmented into TAVR procedures and SAVR procedures. Repair procedures are further segmented into closure procedures, annuloplasty, valvuloplasty and TMVR procedures.

On the basis of age group, the structural heart devices market is segmented into pediatric and adults. Pediatric is further segmented into infants (6 months to 12 months), toddlers (1-2 years), new born (0-5 months), preschooler (3-5 years, school-aged children (6-12 years) and adolescent (13-18 years). Adults is further segmented into young adults (19-24 years), adulthood (25-39 years) , middle-aged persons (40-59 years) , older people/old age (60-84 years) and very old (85+ years).

On the basis of indication, the structural heart devices market is segmented into atrial septal defect (ASD), ventricular septal defect (VSD), patent foramen ovale (PFO), aortic valve stenosis and others.

On the basis of end user, the structural heart devices market is segmented into hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers.

In addition this report provides profiles of key players operating in this market such as Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific Corporation, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, Medtronic PLC, LivaNova PLC, C. R. Bard, Inc., CryoLife, Inc., Integer Holdings Corporation, Comed B.V. and JenaValve Technology, Inc.

Segmentation

By Type (2016–2026; US$ Mn)

• Heart Valve Devices

• Surgical Heart Valves

• Transcatheter Heart Valves

• Repair Devices

• Occluders and Delivery Systems

• Annuloplasty Rings

• Others

• Accessories

By Procedure (2016–2026; US$ Mn)

• Repair Procedures

• Valvuloplasty

• Transcatheter Mitral Valve Repair (TMVR)

• Annuloplasty

• Others

• Replacement Procedures

• Tissue Heart Valves

• Mechanical Heart Valves

• Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR)

Geography Segment (2016–2026; US$ Mn)

• North America (United States and Canada)

• Europe (U.K., Germany, Rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America)

• Middle East and Africa (GCC, Rest of MEA)

Table of content:

Chapter 1. Preface

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

Chapter 3. Global Structural Heart Devices (SHD) Market: Dynamics and Future Outlook

Chapter 4. Global Structural Heart Devices (SHD) Market, by Type, 2016 – 2026 (US$ Mn)

Chapter 5. Global Structural Heart Devices (SHD) Market, by Procedure, 2016 – 2026 (US$ Mn)

Chapter 6. Global Structural Heart Devices (SHD) Market, by Geography, 2016 – 2026 (US$ Mn)

Chapter 7. Company Profiles

