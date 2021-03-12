Artificial Intelligence in Aviation Market witnessing Huge CAGR of 45.8% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027

As the technologies are evolving, the industries are also growing such as bigdata, cloud based applications. The implementation of Bigdata in aviation industry can help them in smart maintenance, optimizing fuel efficiency, improving services and better security. The use of AI is also a cost effective, and it can provide more efficient and timely management of services which are driving the growth of the artificial intelligence in aviation market.

The Artificial Intelligence In Aviation Market is expected to reach USD 4,670.15 million by 2027 witnessing market growth at a rate of 45.8% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027.

The use of artificial intelligence in aviation industry involves the presence of the services and systems, such as baggage screening, passenger identification, and maintenance, providing customer support, facial recognition, aircraft fuel optimization and many more. All these functions using artificial intelligence in aviation are implemented to reduce the labour intensity of the employees, also to ensure the smooth and efficient operations without much human intervention. The automation in aviation would help in increasing the customer satisfaction and is efficient to handle overall system.

Major Market Competitors/Players

The major players covered in the global artificial intelligence in aviation market report are IBM Corporation, Microsoft, Amazon Web Services, Inc., Airbus S.A.S., Xilinx, NVIDIA Corporation, Intel Corporation, GENERAL ELECTRIC, Micron Technology, Inc., Garmin Ltd., Lockheed Martin Corporation, Samsung Electronics, Thales Group, MINDTITAN, TAV Technologies among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Segmentation : Global Artificial Intelligence in Aviation Market

On the basis of technology, the artificial intelligence in aviation has been segmented into computer vision, machine learning, context awareness computing and natural language processing. Machine learning is further segmented into deep learning, supervised learning, unsupervised learning, reinforcement learning and semi-supervised learning.

Based on offering, the artificial intelligence in aviation market has been segmented into hardware, software and services. Hardware is further segmented into processors, memory and networks. Software is further segmented into AI solutions and AI platforms. Services are further segmented into deployment & integration and support & maintenance.

On the basis of application, the artificial intelligence in aviation market has been segmented into dynamic pricing, virtual assistants, flight operations, smart maintenance, manufacturing, surveillance, training and other applications. Manufacturing is further segmented into material movement, predictive maintenance and machinery inspection, production planning, quality control and reclamation.

Country Level Analysis

The Artificial Intelligence in Aviation market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, distributional channel, end-user, connectivity and lawn covered as referenced above.

The countries covered in the Artificial Intelligence in Aviation market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Peru, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Kuwait, Israel, Egypt, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Competitive Analysis

Artificial Intelligence in Aviation market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, regional presence, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to Artificial Intelligence in Aviation market.

Major Highlights of Artificial Intelligence in Aviation Market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Artificial Intelligence in Aviation market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Artificial Intelligence in Aviation market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Artificial Intelligence in Aviation market.

