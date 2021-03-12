Armenia Consumer Goods Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2026

Armenia consumer goods market by product type and distribution channel: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026, the Armenia consumer goods market size was valued at $1,734.5 million in 2018 and is projected to reach $ 2,519 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2019 to 2026.

Consumer goods refer to the products purchased primarily for personal or household consumption. It includes products such as clothing, food, books, and cooking appliances. Consumer goods are primarily studied across two main categories in this report, namely FMCG (fast moving consumer goods) and consumer durables.

Armenia is a landlocked country in the South Caucasus region of Eurasia. It is a small market with positive economic growth prospects. The structural reforms and sound macroeconomic policy in the country enable it to maintain low inflation and attract foreign investments.

Request for a FREE sample of this market research report@ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=AMR285

The rise in purchasing power parity (PPP) of Armenian consumers has generated a positive impact on the consumption of consumer goods. Armenia’s annual household income per capita reached $ 1,516.748 in December 2018 from $ 1,453.618 in Dec 2017. Shoppers in Armenia spend almost $ 100 million monthly on consumer goods, primarily on food and food products. In addition, the demand for convenience goods has gained high traction in recent past. Rise in internet penetration, denser urban population, fast pace lifestyles, and challenging working hours are deepening the complexity of consumer lives. Consumers are constantly opting for products which provide efficiency and are time saving. These factors cumulatively generate a positive impact on the growth of consumer goods market in Armenia. However, Armenia faces geopolitical issues with its neighboring countries. All the goods traded with Armenia have to pass through Georgia. During this process, high transport tariffs are levied, which ultimately increases the end price of the product. Hence, the presence of trade barriers cause hinderance in the growth of the Armenian consumer goods market.

On the contrary, the government in Armenia is engaged in developing comprehensive reforms in the business environment to provide promising investments and business opportunities for global stakeholders. This is intended to drive international players to Armenia. Initiatives by the government are aimed to reinforce the market scenario, which can be viewed as a growth opportunity for the market players in Armenia.

The report segments the Armenia consumer goods market based on product and distribution channel. By product, it is classified into FMCG (fast moving consumer goods) and consumer durables. The FMCG market is divided into food & beverages, personal care, health care, and home care. The consumer durables market is classified into refrigerator, air conditioner and heater, entertainment and information appliances, washing machine, kitchen appliances, cleaning appliances. and others. Among these, the food & beverages segment leads the market with maximum share in terms of revenue. However, the health care segment is expected to experience high demand in the market during the forecast period. By distribution channel, it is categorized into supermarkets & hypermarkets, specialty stores, e-commerce, and others. The retail trade in Armenia is gradually moving from small and medium stores to large supermarkets and hypermarkets. Hence, supermarkets & hypermarkets accounted for the highest market share in 2018. However, e-commerce channel is experiencing growth at a rapid pace owing to increase in internet penetration and convenience of online shopping.

The key players in the Armenia consumer goods market include Procter & Gamble Company, The Coca-Cola Company, PepsiCo, Inc., Nestle S.A., Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., LG Electronics Inc., Haier Group Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Electrolux AB, and Koninklijke Philips N.V.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– The study provides an in-depth analysis of the Armenia consumer goods market, with current and future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets in the market.

– Current and future trends are outlined in the report to determine the overall market attractiveness and single out profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold in the market.

– The report provides information regarding drivers, restraints, and opportunities with impact analysis.

– A quantitative analysis of the current market and estimation for the same from 2018 to 2026 is provided to showcase the financial competency of the market.

– Porter’s five forces model of the industry illustrates competitiveness of the market by analyzing various parameters such as, threat of new entrants, threat of substitutes, bargaining power of the buyers, and bargaining power of the suppliers operating in the market.

– Competitive intelligence highlights the business practices followed by the leading market players across various regions.

Send a request to Report Ocean to understand the structure of the complete report @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=AMR285

Key Market Segments

– By Product Type

o FMCG

Food & Beverages

Personal Care

Health Care

Home Care

o Consumer Durables

Refrigerator

Air Conditioner and Heater

Entertainment and Information Appliances

Washing Machine

Kitchen appliances

Cleaning appliances

Others

– By Distribution Channel

o Supermarket & Hypermarket

o Specialty Stores

o E-commerce

o Others