Antifibrinolytic Drugs Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2026

The global antifibrinolytic drugs market was valued at $1,3593 million in 2018 and is expected to reach $1,9333 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 4.5% from 2019 to 2026. Antifibrinolytic is a type of drug that helps in the formation of blood clot. These drugs prevent the breakdown of fibrin, which is the main protein involved in blood clotting. These drugs can be used to prevent serious bleeding in patients suffering from life threatening conditions such as hemophilia, very heavy menstrual bleeding, or some types of vascular tumors. They are also widely used to prevent or control bleeding during or after surgery or after a traumatic injury. An increase in usage of these drugs has been witnessed since past few years, owing to their increased applications.

Rise in medical surgeries including dental and cardiac, accidental trauma, and increase in incidence of angioedema across the globe are the major factors that drive the antifibrinolytic drugs market growth. Antifibrinolytic drugs play a crucial role in the prevention of clot lysis and blood loss. Considerable surge in prevalence of bleeding disorders propels the antifibrinolytic drugs market growth. However, high cost of these drugs hamper the market growth. Furthermore, increase in research & development for developing novel innovative antifibrinolytic drugs is anticipated to create new opportunities for the market.

The market is segmented on the basis of indication, end-users, and region. On the basis of indication, it is classified into gynecology, hereditary angiedema, fibrinolytic response testing, surgeries, and others. By end user, it is divided into hospitals & clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, and healthcare specialty process. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Indication

– Gynecology

– Hereditary Angiedema

– Fibrinolytic Response Testing

– Surgeries

– Others

By End User

– Hospitals & Clinics

– Ambulatory Surgical Centers

– Trauma Centers

By Region

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Italy

o Rest of Europe

– Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Brazil

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of LAMEA

KEY PLAYERS

– Acic Fine Chems

– Xanodyne Pharmaceuticals

– Aurobindo Pharma Ltd

– Akorn

– Mylan N.V.

– Pfizer (GenMed)

– Sanofi SA

– Zydus Cadila

– Takeda

– Amerigen Pharms Ltd