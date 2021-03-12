Anti-Rheumatics Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2026

The global anti-rheumatics market accounted for $57,229 million in 2018 and is expected to reach $71,934 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 2.9% from 2019 to 2026.

Rheumatoid arthritis (RA) is a chronic auto-immune disorder that majorly affects joints along with articular tissues and extra-articular organs. Furthermore, this medical condition is often progressive and results in pain, stiffness, and swelling of joints. Moreover, there is no permanent cure for RA, the goals of the treatment are to reduce pain, decrease inflammation, prevent bone deformity, and improve a person’s overall function. This is achieved through pain medication, steroids, and NSAIDs that are frequently used to help with the symptoms. In addition, disease-modifying anti-rheumatic drugs (DMARDs) are used to slow down the progression of this disease. These drugs are the primary treatment for RA and have been found to improve symptoms, decrease joint damage, and improve overall functional abilities. However, early diagnosis and early treatment is the key for better management of the disease. Recent advancements with biosimilars, which may be used to treat RA and increase in approvals of the same by regulatory authorities have opened new avenues for the anti-rheumatics market.

The major factors that fuel the growth of the global rheumatoid arthritis drugs market include rise in incidence of rheumatoid arthritis and surge in geriatric population across the globe. In addition, increase in incidence of obesity worldwide is another major factor that drives the growth of anti-rheumatic market. However, side effects associated with the medication and higher cost of biologics & biosimilars restrain the growth of rheumatoid arthritis drug market. On the contrary, developments in the field of biosimilars and novel biologics are anticipated to offer profitable opportunities for the growth of the RA drugs market.

Request for a FREE sample of this market research report@ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=AMR556

The anti-rheumatics market size is studied on the basis of drug class, type, and region to provide a detailed assessment of the market. On the basis of drug class, it is divided into disease modifying anti-rheumatic drugs (DMARD’s), nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAID’s), corticosteroids, uric acid drugs, and others. By type, it is divided into prescription-based drugs and over-the-counter drugs. By region, the anti-rheumatics market size is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, South Africa, and rest of LAMEA).

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– This report entails a detailed quantitative analysis along with the current global anti-rheumatics market trends from 2019 to 2026 to identify the prevailing opportunities along with the strategic assessment.

– The market size and estimations are based on a comprehensive analysis of key developments in the industry.

– A qualitative analysis based on innovative products facilitates strategic business planning.

– The development strategies adopted by the key market players are enlisted to understand the competitive scenario of the market

Key Market Segments

– By Drug Class

o Disease Modifying Anti-rheumatic Drugs (DMARD’s)

o Nonsteroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs (NSAID’s)

o Corticosteroids

o Uric Acid Drugs

o Others

– By Type

o Prescription-Based Drugs

o Over-the-Counter Drugs

– By Region

o North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

o Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

o Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

o LAMEA

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of LAMEA

Send a request to Report Ocean to understand the structure of the complete report @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=AMR556

List of key players profiled in the report:

– Pfizer, Inc.

– Johnson & Johnsons

– Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

– F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

– Celegene Corporations

– MedImmune, LLC

– Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd.

– Biogen Inc.

– Celltrion Inc.

– Amgen Inc

LIST OF OTHER PLAYERS IN THE VALUE CHAIN (These players are not profiled in the report. The same will be included on request)

– Sebela Pharmaceuticals

– Abbott LaboratoriesSafe In Breastfeeding