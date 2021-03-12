Anorexiants Market 2021 Share, Size, Growth, Future Demand by Major Players, Trending Technologies, Potential Revenue Analysis 2027 | Bausch Health, Virtus, Lannett, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, KVK Tech, Inc, Novartis AG

Get Free Exclusive Sample Report: To Know the Impact of COVID-19 on this [email protected] https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-anorexiants-market

The growth of anorexiants market enhanced by the growing cases of obesity worldwide and high adoption of anorexiants drugs. In addition, high demand of non-invasive treatment options and presence of well-established healthcare facilities are some of the impacting factors acts as a lucrative growth of this market. Nevertheless, rise in drug discontinuation and patent expiration are the factors that hinder the growth of this market.

Anorexiants is also termed as an appetite-suppressing drug is a medication therapeutically developed to help in the management of obesity. This medication works by acting on the brain to suppress appetite and hence results in the lower food consumptions.

Bausch Health

Virtus

Lannett

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

KVK Tech, Inc

Novartis AG

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

Zydus Cadila

Nuvo Pharmaceuticals

Cipla Inc

Aurobindo Pharma

Avanthi, Inc.

By Drug Class (Catecholamines Anorexiants, Serotonin Anorexiants)

By Route of Administration (Oral, Parenteral, Others)

By End-Users (Hospitals, Homecare, Specialty Clinics, Others)

By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy)

Region Included are:�United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India & Central & South America

Anorexiants market is segmented on the basis of drug class, route of administration, end-users and distribution channel.

Based on drug class, the global anorexiants market is segmented into catecholamines anorexiants and serotonin anorexiants.

Route of administration segment for global anorexiants market is categorized into oral, parenteral and others.

On the basis of end-users, the global anorexiants market is segmented into hospitals, homecare, specialty clinics and others.

On the basis of distribution channel, the global anorexiants market has been bifurcated into hospital pharmacy, online pharmacy and retail pharmacy.

