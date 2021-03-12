Animal Feed and Feed Additives Market Assessment Covering Growth Factors and Upcoming Trends

The major driving forces behind the animal feed and feed additives market is the worldwide increase, in the consumption of meat. Other driving factors that fuel the growth of the animal feed and feed additives market is the increasing demand for low price meat, accompanied with high nutritional value. The industrialization of the livestock industry, increasing awareness about quality of food, and threat of diseases in the livestock are some of the other drivers of the global animal feed and feed additives market.

The growing demand for protein, especially in Latin America and Asia-Pacific, is anticipated to become the key growth driver for the demand, of feed additives in the forecast period. The up surging demand for white meat, specifically in India and China, is estimated to drive the poultry feed additive preference, in the near future. Furthermore, various disease occurrences in livestock animals, such as foot and mouth diseases, and swine flu has led to the increased rules and regulations on meat quality and safety in the past decade, which has further encouraged the use of feed additives.

Some of the major competitors in the global animal feed and feed additives market are Elanco, Novozymes, Kemin Industries Inc, Novus International, Cargill Inc. , ADDCON, BASF SE, Adisseo, Biomin GmbH., Koninklijke DSM N.V., Novus International Inc., and Nutreco N.V.

