Ammonium Nitrate Market Size, Covid-19 Impact Analysis, Business Outlook, Growth and Outlook 2021 to 2025

The Global Ammonium Nitrate Market Research Report Forecast 2021 – 2025 is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand, and supply data (as applicable). Further, the report also takes into account the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the Ammonium Nitrate market and offers a clear assessment of the projected market fluctuations during the forecast period.

Global Ammonium Nitrate Market was valued at USD 4.72 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 6.16 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.4% from 2019 to 2026.

Top Key Players in the Global Ammonium Nitrate Market: Orica, Neochim PLC, Incitec Pivot Limited, San Corporation, URALCHEM Holding P.L.C., Austin Powder Company, CF Industries Holdings, Inc., EuroChem Group AG, OSTCHEM Holding, and Enaex S.A..

Global Ammonium Nitrate Market Outlook

The major factor such as the rising usage of ammonium nitrate in fertilizer production to enhance quality and yield of crops is expected to propel the growth of the global ammonium nitrate market. Moreover, the rising demand for ammonium nitrate in surface treatment and plasticizer applications along with rising demand for the product as a preservative from the food sector is likely to anticipate the market growth. However, rising consumption of urea owing to its easy handling and cost-effectiveness and strict rules and regulations on the use of ammonium nitrate in fertilizers might hamper the demand for the products and restrain the market growth.

Regional Analysis for Market:

For a comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global Ammonium Nitrate market is analyzed across key geographies namely: United States, China, Europe, Japan, South-east Asia, India, and others. Each of these regions is analyzed on the basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2020 and forecasts until 2025

