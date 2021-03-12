AI Software Market in Legal Industry Market 2021 Competitive Analysis- Luminance Technologies Ltd., ROSS Intelligence Inc., Kira Inc., IBM Corporation

The report presents an in-depth assessment of the AI Software Market in Legal Industry Market including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for AI Software Market in Legal Industry investments from 2020 till 2025. The report covers the post-COVID-19 (Corona Virus) impact on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

The AI software market in the legal industry is projected to register a growth of over 28% over the forecast period 2020 – 2025.

The AI Software Market in Legal Industry market is highly competitive and consists of a number of major players. Companies like Luminance Technologies Ltd., ROSS Intelligence Inc., Kira Inc., IBM Corporation, LexisNexis Group Inc., CS Disco Inc., Thomson Reuters Corporation, Veritone Inc., Casetext Inc, Neota Logic Inc., Brainspace Corporation, Smokeball Inc., Text IQ Inc., OpenText Corporation Amongst Others.

Key Developments:

– In October 2019, with the help of IBM Watson Knowledge Studio and the Watson Discovery service, QNC GmbH, a legal tech firm, was able to launch its new digital law firm subscription service and provide affordable, fast, flat-rate online legal services to small enterprises in Germany.

– In October 2019, ROSS Intelligence and Clio announced an integration between their innovative AI-enabled products. Cilo is one of the significant players in the cloud-based legal technology provider. As a result of this partnership, all Clio customers will have a chance to use ROSSs Document Analyzer.

Market Overview:

The law firms have always been at the forefront of using emerging technological advancements for productivity, efficiency enhancements, and artificial intelligence (AI) to play an integral role in supporting such initiatives. AI is becoming the next big technology for law firms. The legal sector is witnessing increased utility in its application owing to the developments and the computing capacity improvement in NLP, neural networks & chips.

– The market studied is witnessing an increase in the adoption of artificial intelligence-based solutions to the efficient management of the entire legal process. For example, in-house legal departments spend 50% of their time reviewing contracts even as necessary as a non-disclosure agreement, creating bottlenecks and slowing down business and deals. AI is helping lawyers focus their review on each contracts relevant segments, saving a significant amount of lawyer-hours.

Key Market Trends:

Contract Review and Management is Expected to Witness a Significant Growth Rate

– AI software is predominantly making its presence felt in the legal industry by helping and automating various tasks. AI tools are used to complete any number of contract-related tasks from clause identification and extraction to contract review and management.

– AI is improving how firms and in-house legal departments are handling contracts by centralizing contract management through a single AI tool and automating routine tasks across the contract management lifecycle.

– Furthermore, AI is transforming the contract review and management services in the Asia Pacific region. For instance, One of India’s leading firms, Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas, is leveraging the power of AI for contract analysis and review by partnering with Canadian AI assistant Kira Systems.

– In October 2019, LawGeex, a significant contract review automation (CRA) provider, released LawGeex 5.0, which automates the review and approval of routine contracts incorporating customer requests in three vital areas such as accelerated deployment, data-driven optimization, and extended coverage.

– Nowadays, AI-powered chatbot asks a series of questions before guiding users through the legal process to avoid parking tickets, sue corporations for data breaches, and even get money back when airline prices drop. According to AskCody, chatbots are 90% faster and 10% more accurate than humans at contract review.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

–Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a and regional scale.

–Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

–Analytical Tools: AI Software Market in Legal Industry Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Finally, AI Software Market in Legal Industry Market report is the believable source for gaining the Market research that will exponentially accelerate your business. The report gives the principle locale, economic situations with the item value, benefit, limit, generation, supply, request and Market development rate and figure and so on. This report additionally Present new task SWOT examination, speculation attainability investigation, and venture return investigation.

