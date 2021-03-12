AI in Energy Management Market – Pre & Post COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Key Players and Growth Analysis

The market is expected to advance at a CAGR of 19.8% and witness an increase in its revenue to $12,200.9 million in 2024 from its recorded value of $4,439.1 million in 2018. The increasing utilization of AI in improving the grid stability is one of the major factors furling the progress of the AI in energy management market. A grid system is defined as an interconnected network which stores the energy generated by various power stations and then controls its flow.

Due to the burgeoning adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) in improving the grid stability, forecasting energy consumption, and making energy-saving decisions as well as in the generation of low-carbon electricity, the global AI in energy management market is predicted to witness substantial growth during the forecast period (2019–2024). The growing adoption of AI for generating low-carbon electricity is another important factor driving the growth of the AI in energy management market.

Globally, various governments and service providers are shifting their focus toward the energy generated from renewable sources, such as wind, hydro, and solar, in order to decrease the carbon footprint. In order to make them more stable and efficient in handling more than one energy source at a time, the grid systems are being equipped with AI for the analysis of massive data sets.

