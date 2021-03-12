AI in Education Market Analysis by Industry Segments, Share, Application, Development, Growing Demand, and Top Key Players

The focus on digitization and e-learning is increasing rapidly in order to enhance the quality of education that is provided. Ascribed to this, the concept of conversational learning is also becoming an important aspect of education around the globe. The concept of conversational learning involves the presentation of content as a two-way conversation. Teaching through conversational learning solutions makes the process more interactive and interesting for the children.

Since, chatbots can be programmed as per the learner’s needs, they are becoming an important part of the conversational learning process. Chatbots also offer students relevant content, which saves their time and results in successful completion of the course. Because of this, the application of artificial intelligence (AI) in the education sector is rising. AI in education majorly focuses on identifying the needs of students and developing personalized curriculum for enhancing the learning experience of students.

According to a P&S Intelligence report, in 2019, the global ​AI in education market reached $1.1 billion and is predicted to generate $25.7 billion in 2030, advancing at a 32.9% CAGR during the forecast period (2020–2030). The two components in the domain are service and solution, between which, the larger demand was created for AI solutions during 2014–2019. Hardware and software tools & platforms are the two major AI in education solutions.

