AI For Drug Discovery Market to high CAGR of 40.8 % forecast till year 2030

The global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market size was valued at USD 253.8 million in 2019 is anticipated to reach USD 3,932.87 million by 2030, demonstrating a CAGR of 40.8 % from 2020 to 2030. AI helps in perceiving the mechanism of disease, establishing biomarkers, and generating data or models for the drug discovery process and thereby expected to propel the market over the forecast period of 2020-2030. Furthermore, rising research and development activities and software launches by the key market players are estimated to spur the market. A wave of new research and development collaborations between key biopharma players and AI-driven companies, mostly startups.

The initial step in drug discovery is the process of a novel drug candidate’s identification and its therapeutic target base. Based on efficacy, potency, bioavailability, and toxicity the drug discovery or new drug target are being evaluated. Artificial intelligence is extensively used in the healthcare sector and especially used for drug discovery. AI technology has the potential to recognize drug targets, and play an essential role in drug design, discovery, identification, and screening of molecules promptly and efficiently.

AI for Drug Discovery Market: Key Players

Microsoft

NVIDIA Corporation

IBM Corporation

Atomwise, Inc

Insilico Medicine

BenevolentAI Ltd

Exscientia

Cyclica Inc

Numerate

NuMedii, Inc

DEEP GENOMICS

Cloud Pharmaceuticals, Inc

Other Prominent Players

Drug Discovery Market: Segments

In 2019, the software segment held the largest share of AI in the drug discovery market of 65.23 percent by type

On the basis of offering type, the AI is segmented into software and services in the drug discovery market. The Software segment accounted for a larger market share in 2018. The growth of the software segment is driven by factors such as lower cost and time to market the drug, low failure rate, a large number of drug discovery software developers, and strong software demand among big pharmaceutical & biotech companies and research institutes.

In the forecast period, the segment of neurodegenerative diseases is projected to rise at the highest CAGR.

Based on the application, the drug discovery market for artificial intelligence is segmented into neurodegenerative diseases, immuno-oncology, cardiovascular disease, metabolic diseases, and other uses. Neurodegenerative diseases form the fastest-growing segment of the application, with the highest CAGR during the forecast period. AI’s ability to discover medicines for complex diseases, and market players’ focus on offering AI-based neurological disease platforms, is responsible for this application segment’s rapid growth.

AI for Drug Discovery Market: Drivers and Restraints

Drivers

Shorten the Drug Discovery Process

Artificial Intelligence is expected as a lucrative healthcare industry avenue. Implementing AI eliminates the research and development gap in the drug production cycle and helps in targeted drug manufacturing as well as helps pharmaceutical companies streamline research and development activities for customized drugs and complex drug discovery. The AI in the Drug Discovery Market is driven by the growing need to shorten the process of drug discovery in order to get drugs to treat various chronic and viral diseases quicker. Due to this, Biopharmaceutical industries tend to increase their market share toward AI.

Declining Cost of the Discovered Drugs

Another factor expected to improve the AI to drug discovery market is the growing pressure on the drugmaker to lower the drug price. Artificial intelligence renders drug discovery more cost-effective and faster. Al lowered the failure rate of clinical trials and also eliminated the cost of long-term drug discovery research and development.

Restraint

High Cost and Lack of Skilled Professionals

Lack of skilled professionals and infrastructure to facilitate easy AI adoption is a major factor that is expected to hamper global AI growth for the drug discovery market. Thus, in addition to limited acceptance by healthcare professionals, high costs and technological limitations of AI decision-making will impede market development.

AI for Drug Discovery Market: Regions

AI for Drug Discovery Market is segmented based on regional analysis into five major regions. These include North America, Latin America, Europe, APAC, and MENA.

In 2019 North America holds the largest share of AI in the drug discovery market. Additionally, In 2018 North America was the largest and fastest-growing drug discovery market for AI. The US, Canada, and Mexico form the largest drug discovery market for AI. In drug discovery and development these countries were early adopters of AI technology. In the North American market, the US is a major contributor. In addition, leading suppliers of AI technology, such as IBM, Google, Microsoft, NVIDIA, and Intel, are headquartered in the US; their eminent presence is a significant contributor to business growth. Other drivers include the well-established pharmaceutical industry, a strong emphasis on R&D & extensive investment, and the existence of globally prominent pharmaceutical companies. These are a few major factors that are responsible for the large share and high growth rate of this market. Europe is expected to show growth at a remarkable CAGR in the forecast period of 2020-2030. It holds the second-largest market share.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to develop at the highest CAGR of 51.68% over the forecast period, due to perpetual technological advancements in the pharmaceutical sector and the rising number of pharmaceutical manufacturers in developing countries of APAC such as China and India. The initiative of the Indian Government ‘Pharma Vision 2020’ has a goal for making India a leading hub for drug discovery.

