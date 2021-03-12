Agriculture Technologies Market to witness the acceleration of growth over the period 2021-2027

Agriculture Technologies report plays very noteworthy role to achieve business growth and success in this competitive market place for industry. Best practice models and research methodologies are implemented in this report to give comprehensive market analysis with accurate market segmentation and insights. This market research report provides important and meaningful market insights for the business by taking into consideration various factors. Agriculture Technologies market report provides market data for several segments such as technologies, services and applications across many geographical areas.

Global agriculture technologies market is driven by the achievement of operational efficiency and effectiveness through heavy acceptance of technology in farming practices which is projecting a rise in estimated value from USD 7.68 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 19.86 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 12.61% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Agricultural technologies can be defined as technologies that are being used in the hardware or machines which is used in farming process. These technologies make the machinery work in same way as to be done by humans and animals for farming. It has brought a revolutionary change in modern farming on the global level.

Agriculture Technologies Market Overview

The Global Agriculture Technologies Market is showing positive signs of growth. With the current COVID-19 pandemic scenario, new business opportunities are sprouting in the market. Organizations must explore new markets to expand their business globally and locally. For getting a deeper understanding of the emerging trends, the Global Agriculture Technologies Market report showcases various factors that drive the economy worldwide. Moreover, the companies will get to know the market landscape for the next decade 2020-2027. Few of the major competitors currently working in the Agriculture Technologies market are Agriculture Technologies Deere & Company, Trimble, Inc., Raven Industries, Agjunction, Inc., AGCO Corporation, AG Leader Technology, Precision Planting, Inc.,

Agriculture Technologies Market: Scope of the Report

By Agriculture Type Precision Farming Livestock Monitoring Fish Farming Smart Greenhouses Others (Orchid, Forestry, and Horticulture)

By Offering Hardware Precision Farming Hardware Automation and Control Systems Sensing and Monitoring Systems Livestock Monitoring Hardware RFID Tags & Readers Sensors Transmitters & Mounting Equipment GPS Others Fish Farming Hardware GPS/GNSS Sensors Others Smart Greenhouse Hardware HVAC Systems LED Grow Lights Sensors Others Software Local/Web Based Cloud Based Software as a Service (SaaS) Platform as a Service (PaaS) Services System Integration & Consulting Managed Services Connectivity Services Assisted Professional Services Maintenance and Support

By Application Precision Farming Applications Livestock Monitoring Applications Fish Farming Applications Smart Greenhouse Applications Others (Orchid, Forestry, and Horticulture)



By Geography North America US Canada Mexico South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Switzerland Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Malaysia Indonesia Thailand Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific Middle East and Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Agriculture Technologies Market Data Sources and Implied Research Methodology

PRIMARY RESEARCH: Once data collection is done through secondary research, primary interviews are conducted with different stakeholders across the value chain like manufacturers, distributors, ingredient/input suppliers, end customers and other key opinion leaders of the industry. Primary research is used both to validate the data points obtained from secondary research and to fill in the data gaps after secondary research.

SECONDARY RESEARCH: Secondary Research Information is collected from a number of publicly available as well as paid databases. Public sources involve publications by different associations and governments, annual reports and statements of companies, white papers and research publications by recognized industry experts and renowned academia etc. Paid data sources include third party authentic industry databases.

EXPERT VALIDATION The market engineered data is verified and validated by a number of experts, both in-house and external.

MARKET ENGINEERING The market engineering phase involves analyzing the data collected, market breakdown and forecasting. Macroeconomic indicators and bottom-up and top-down approaches are used to arrive at a complete set of data points that give way to valuable qualitative and quantitative insights. Each data point is verified by the process of data triangulation to validate the numbers and arrive at close estimates.

REPORT WRITING/ PRESENTATION After the data is curated by the mentioned highly sophisticated process, the analysts start to write the report. Garnering insights from data and forecasts, insights are drawn to visualize the entire ecosystem in a single report.

Key questions answered through this analytical market research report include:

What are the latest trends, new patterns and technological advancements in the Agriculture Technologies Market?

• Which factors are influencing the Agriculture Technologies Market over the forecast period?

• What are the global challenges, threats and risks in the Agriculture Technologies Market?

• Which factors are propelling and restraining the Agriculture Technologies Market?

• What are the demanding global regions of the Agriculture Technologies Market?

• What will be the global market size over the coming future?

• What are the different effective business strategies followed by global companies?

Agriculture Technologies Market: Competitive Landscape

Global agriculture technologies market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of agriculture technologies for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America. Following key players have been profiled with the help of proven research methodologies SST Development Group, Inc., Teejet Technologies, Topcon Positioning Systems, Inc., Dickey-John Corporation and Cropmetrics LLC.

Table of Content: Agriculture Technologies market

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope of The Report

Part 03: Global Agriculture Technologies Market Landscape

Part 04: Global Agriculture Technologies Market Sizing

Part 05: Global Agriculture Technologies Market Segmentation By Product

Part 06: Five Forces Analysis

Part 07: Customer Landscape

Part 08: Geographic Landscape

Part 09: Decision Framework

Part 10: Drivers And Challenges

Part 11: Market Trends

Part 12: Vendor Landscape

Part 13: Vendor Analysis

Queries Resolved In This Report:

Which will be the specialties at which Agriculture Technologies Market players profiling with intensive designs, financials, and furthermore, ongoing headways should set nearness? Which will be the foreseen development rates for your own Agriculture Technologies economy out and out and furthermore for each portion inside? Which will be the Agriculture Technologies application and sorts and estimate joined intently by makers? Which will be the dangers which will attack growth? The length of the global Agriculture Technologies market opportunity? How Agriculture Technologies Market share advance vacillations their value from various assembling brands?

Market Drivers:

Rise in usage of technology in the farming process worldwide. As it is more effective than human work process.

Rise in the demand for food across the globe for ever growing population. This increases the necessity to adopt agricultural technology to do the agricultural work faster.

Increasing need for examining the health of the live stocks and to take the necessary steps within the growth cycle as the market is moving towards quality with quantity.

Market Restraints:

The agricultural industry is very fragmented because of this the technology within the agriculture are not being implemented globally.

There are less skilled farmer which do not have much technological knowledge on how to use the agricultural technology

The research provides answers to the following key questions:

What will be the size of the market and the growth rate for the forecast period? 2020- 2027?

Which key driving forces will keep create more opportunities for the Agriculture Technologies market in years to come?

Which are the most prominent players operating in the Agriculture Technologies market? What have been their winning strategies so far?

Which trends from the yesteryears or the future are likely to shape the progress of the Agriculture Technologies market across different regions?

What are the threats and challenges that can act like a barrier and restrict the development of the Agriculture Technologies market?

What are the future opportunities for prominent market players?

