Acidulants Market Report 2021: Exponential Growth by Market Size, Share, Trends and Analysis to 2026

Market segmentation is also covered in detail by considering several aspects that is sure to help businesses out there.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global acidulants market are Archer Daniels Midland Company, Brenntag AG, Cargill, Incorporated, Hawkins Watts Limited, Tate & Lyle, Univar Inc, Fuerst Day Lawson, Batory Foods, Industrial Técnica Pecuaria S.A., Impextraco NV, Yara, Kemin Industries, Inc., Perstorp Holding AB, Peterlabs Holdings Berhad., Jefo, pancosma.

Acidulants are the type of additive which is specially used to give flavours to the food and they also act as preservatives. Acetic acid and citric acid are two common types of the acidulants. Many acidulants are used in food industry so that they can be used as the flavouring agent, buffer, gelling and coagulation agent. Rising consumption of meat and other dairy products among population is the major factor fuelling the market growth.

Global acidulants market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of acidulants market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

By Type (Citric Acid, Lactic Acid, Acetic Acid, Phosphoric Acid, Malic Acid, Others),

Function (Food, Feed),

Application (Beverages, Dairy &Frozen Products, Bakery, Meat, Poultry and Seafood, Confectionary, Fruits &Vegetable, Others),

Source (Natural, Synthetic),

Feed Form (Dry, Liquid), Feed Compound (Blended, Single Compound)

The ACIDULANTS report covers market shares for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America. The analysis of this report has been used to examine various segments that are relied upon to witness the quickest development based on the estimated forecast frame.

Key Developments in the Market:

In June 2018, Arjuna Natural Extracts announced that they have opened their new sales office in Dallas, so that they can increase the reach of their products. The main aim is to meet the need and requirement of the consumer for plant- based and non- synthetic based ingredients.

In May 2019, The 24rd International Food Ingredients & Additives Exhibition and Conference was held at Japan. This conference was especially for the food ingredients and additives industries. This event mainly focuses on products like acidulants, emulsifiers, sweeteners, antioxidants, enzymes, flavouring agents, coloring agents etc.

Some Points from Table of Content

COVID-19 Outbreak-Global Acidulants Industry Market Report-Development Trends, Threats, Opportunities and Competitive Landscape in 2020

Chapter 1 Acidulants Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Acidulants

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Acidulants industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Industry Chain Analysis

Chapter 4 Global Acidulants Market, by Type

Chapter 5 Acidulants Market, by Application

Chapter 6 Global Acidulants Market Analysis by Regions

Chapter 7 North America Acidulants Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 8 Europe Acidulants Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 9 Asia Pacific Acidulants Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 10 Middle East and Africa Acidulants Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 11 South America Acidulants Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 12 Competitive Landscape

Chapter 13 Industry Outlook

Chapter 14 Global Acidulants Market Forecast

Chapter 15 New Project Feasibility Analysis

