Absinthe Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2026

Absinthe is a green or often colorless processed liquor with a very high alcoholic content, flavored with anise, wormwood, and some other aromatic, medicinal and culinary herbs such as flowers and leaves of Artemisia absinthium. The absinthe market size was valued at $34.1 billion in 2018 and is estimated to reach $44.3 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 3.4% from 2019 to 2026.

Its alcohol content is around 45 to 76 % of total liquid alcohol. When Absinthe do not contain any added sugar in it, it is called as a spirit. Absinthe is bottled at a very high level of alcohol by volume, but at the time of consumption it is diluted with water. It is conventionally prepared from a purification of neutral alcohol, spices, herbs and water. While traditional absinthes are redistilled from white grape spirit, lesser absinthes were commonly made by alcohol processed from grain, potatoes, or beets. Different kind of herbs may be used in the preparation of absinthe such as angelica, petite wormwood hyssop, Melissa, coriander, star anise, peppermint, and veronica.

In past times when Absinthe was very little known, it had often been popularly portrayed as an addictive psychoactive drug which causes hallucinogen. Although Absinthe was known as a drug causing hallucinogen, the 21st century has seen various types of absinthe, including a range of frozen preparations which have become increasingly popular. Some of the popular types of absinthe are Blanche absinthe, Verte absinthe, Absenta, Hausgemacht, and Bohemian-style absinthe.

Although Absinthe is not been proved or used as a medicine for any disease, consumption of absinthe in prescribed limited may help in betterment of metabolism system. The wormwood being the vital ingredient of absinthe, helps fastening the metabolism which helps in keeping the body and mind fresh for a long time.

The global absinthe market is segmented on the basis of type, application, and Region. By type, market is categorized into absinthe blanche, absinthe amber, absinthe verte, absinthe ordinaire, absinthe reve pastis, absinthe bohemian, absinthe liqueur, and premium absinthe. By application, the market is segmented as food and beverage industry, cosmetic industry, and medical industry. Regionally, the market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players profiled in the report include Pacific Distillery, Teichenne, S.A., Duplais Verte, La Fee Absinthe, Kubler Absinthe Superieure, Hill’s Liquere North America, La Clandestine, Doubs Mystique, Butterfly absinthe, Milan METELKA a.s.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– The report provides a quantitative analysis of the current market trends, estimations, and dynamics of the market size from 2018 to 2026 to identify the prevailing absinthe market opportunities.

– Porter’s five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

– In-depth analysis of the size and segmentation assists in determining the prevailing market opportunities.

– The major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global industry.

– The market player positioning segment facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players in the industry.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTATION

– By Type

o Absinthe Blanche

o Absinthe Amber

o Absinthe Verte

o Absinthe Ordinaire

o Absinthe Reve Pastis

o Absinthe Bohemian

o Absinthe Liqueur

o Premium Absinthe

– By Application

o Food And Beverage Industry

o Cosmetic Industry

o Medical Industry

– By Region

o North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

o Europe

Germany

France

UK

Switzerland

Czech Republic

Rest of Europe

o Asia-Pacific

China

South Korea

Australia

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

o LAMEA

Brazil

South Africa

Rest of LAMEA