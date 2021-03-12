5G Chipset Market is expected to reach USD 1,134.68 billion by forecast 2027

Increasing demand for mobile data services in consumer devices and business communication systems, the need to build smart factories driving industrial automation, the demand to deliver seamless connectivity and the need to use the latest chipset in the latest smartphones, laptops as well as in autonomous vehicles are the factors driving the growth of global 5g chipset market. High costs associated with network densification and complexities in obtaining spectrum harmonization are the factors restraining the growth of global 5g chipset market in the above mentioned period.

The 5G Chipset Market is expected to reach USD 1,134.68 billion by 2027 witnessing market growth at a rate of 49.02% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027.

5G stands for 5th generation mobile network which is a new global wireless standard designed to connect virtually with everyone and everything together including machines, objects and devices. It is meant to deliver peak data speeds in Gbps with ultra-low latency, more reliability, massive network capacity and more uniform experience to users. Chipsets are integrated with 5G and used in every industry for its widespread potential capabilities.

Major Market Competitors/Players

The major players covered in the 5g chipset market report are Qualcomm, MediaTek Inc, Intel Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Xilinx Inc, Nokia Corporation, Broadcom Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Renesas Electronics Corporation, Anokiwave Inc., Qorvo, NXP Semiconductors N.V, Cavium, Analog Devices, Inc and Texas Instruments among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Segmentation : Global 5G Chipset Market

On the basis of frequency type, the 5G chipset market has been segmented as sub-6Hz, between 26 and 39 gHz and above 39 gHz.

Based on processing node type, the 5G chipset market has been segmented into 7 nm, 10 nm and others.

Global 5G chipset market on the basis of chipset type has been segmented as application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC), radio frequency integrated circuit (RFIC), millimeter wave integrated circuit (mmWave IC) and cellular integrated circuit (cellular IC). Based on deployment type, the 5G chipset market has been segmented into telecom base station equipment, smartphones/tablets, connected vehicles, connected devices, broadband access gateway and others. Apart from telecom base station equipment, all other categories can be further segmented into single-mode and multi-mode. Single-mode can be further segmented into standalone and non-standalone.

Based on end user, the 5G chipset market has been segmented as energy & utilities, manufacturing, IT & telecom, media & entertainment, transportation & logistics, healthcare and others.

Country Level Analysis

The 5G Chipset market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, distributional channel, end-user, connectivity and lawn covered as referenced above.

The countries covered in the 5G Chipset market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Peru, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Kuwait, Israel, Egypt, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

In September 2020, MediaTek Inc. announced its Mediatek Dimensity 1000C 5G Chipset based on 7nm, in the United States. It will power LG’s newest device, LG Velvet, providing enhanced AI capabilities, display features, fast connectivity and multimedia.

Competitive Analysis

5G Chipset market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, regional presence, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to 5G Chipset market.

Major Highlights of 5G Chipset Market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on 5G Chipset market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the 5G Chipset market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in 5G Chipset market.

