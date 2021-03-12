3D Bioprinting Market Set for Prosperity in Future

The market is registering growth due to the high demand for tissues and organs for transplantation, technological advancements and innovations, and rising compliance for drug discovery processes. 3D bioprinting is an additive manufacturing technology and refers to the process of creating 3D structures by making use of live cells. The process utilizes 3D printing technologies for creating live tissue or cell structures.

The increasing stem cell research is a key trend in the 3D bioprinting market. Stem cells are the undifferentiated live cells which have the capability of being differentiated into specialized tissues, cells, or organs. These cells are being utilized for the treatment of disorders that involve destruction of tissue. Stem cells can also act as differentiated cells when regulated under controlled cell culture conditions. Due to these benefits, the research activities in the field have increased significantly and the 3D bioprinting technology s being employed for placing stem cells for tissue regeneration.

The rising compliance for drug discovery processes is a major driving factor of the 3D bioprinting market. Several drugs are not given approval by regulatory authorities because of their toxicity to certain organs, which cannot be predicted during the pre-clinical trial process. However, tissues developed through 3D bioprinting, including liver tissue, help in predicting drug toxicity and improving drug efficacy. 3D bioprinting also saves time during clinical trials. Because of these factors, several pharmaceutical companies are collaborating with 3D bioprinting companies for testing their drugs during the early stage of clinical trials.

