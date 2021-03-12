14.4% Growth Rate for Cloud Security Posture Management Market by 2026 | Latest Innovation, Advance Technology, Top Companies

Global Cloud Security Posture Management Market 2020-2026, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

The global Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) market size in the post-COVID-19 scenario is projected to grow from USD 4.0 Billion in 2020 to USD 9.0 Billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 14.4% during the forecast period.

#Key Players- IBM Corporation (US), VMware, Inc. (US), Microsoft Corporation (US), CheckPoint Software Technologies Pvt Ltd (Israel), McAfee Corporation (US), Fortinet (US), Forcepoint (US), FireEye (US), Zscaler (US), Cisco Systems (US), Optiv Security (US), Sophos Group Plc. (UK), Atos (France), Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (US), CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (US), CipherCloud (US), Aqua Security (US), Aujas Cybersecurity (US), Armor Defense Inc (US), BitGlass (US) and more.

“By component, the services segment expected to grow with fastest growing CAGR during the forecast period”

Consulting, deployment, maintenance, and managed services (as-a-service) are considered in the CSPM services segment. Services aim at training and developing expertise, providing timely upgradations to the solution, and helping customers integrate these with other Information Technology (IT) solutions.

“APAC to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period”

Asia Pacific (APAC) comprises of emerging economies, such as China, Japan, India, Australia and New Zealand with developed security infrastructure. Machine Learning (ML), Internet of Things (IoT), big data analytics, and Artificial Intelligence (AI) are emerging methodologies that are being deployed in this region. APAC is home to large number of established Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs), which are growing at laudable pace to cater to their large customer base.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company Type: Tier 1 – 20%, Tier 2 – 57%, and Tier 3 – 33%

By Designation: C-level – 40%, Manager and Others – 60%

By Region: APAC – 45%, Europe – 35%, North America – 20%

Table Of Contents:

1 Introduction

1.1 Introduction To Covid-19

1.2 Covid-19 Health Assessment

Figure 1 Covid-19: Global Propagation

Figure 2 Covid-19 Propagation: Select Countries

1.3 Covid-19 Economic Assessment

Figure 3 Revised Gross Domestic Product Forecasts For Select G20 Countries In 2020

1.3.1 Covid-19 Economic Impact—Scenario Assessment

Figure 4 Criteria Impacting Global Economy

Figure 5 Scenarios In Terms Of Recovery Of Global Economy

1.4 Objectives Of The Study

1.5 Market Definition

1.5.1 Inclusions And Exclusions

1.6 Market Scope

1.6.1 Market Segmentation

1.6.2 Regions Covered

1.7 Years Considered For The Study

1.8 Currency Considered

Table 1 United States Dollar Exchange Rate, 2014–2019

1.9 Stakeholders

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

Figure 6 Cloud Security Posture Management Market: Research Design

2.1.1 Secondary Data

2.1.2 Primary Data

2.1.2.1 Breakup Of Primary Profiles

2.1.2.2 Key Industry Insights

2.2 Market Breakup And Data Triangulation

Figure 7 Market: Market Breakup And Data Triangulation

2.3 Market Size Estimation

Figure 8 Market Size Estimation Methodology, Approach 1 (Supply Side): Revenue Of Solutions And Services In The Market

Figure 9 Market Size Estimation Methodology—Approach 1— Bottom-Up (Supply Side): Collective Revenue Of All Solutions And Services In The Market

Figure 10 Cloud Security Posture Management Market: Market Estimation Approach – Supply-Side Analysis (Company Revenue Estimation (Illustration Of Revenue Estimation For Check Point Software Technologies Pvt Ltd)

Figure 11 Market Size Estimation Methodology—Approach 2—Bottom-Up (Demand Side): Products/Solutions/Services

2.4 Market Forecast

Figure 12 Factor Analysis

2.5 Research Assumptions

2.6 Limitations Of The Study

3 Executive Summary

Table 2 Cloud Security Posture Management Market Size And Growth, 2014–2019 (Usd Million, Y-O-Y %)

Table 3 Market Size And Growth, 2020–2026 (Usd Million, Y-O-Y %)

Figure 13 North America To Account For The Highest Market Share In 2020

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities In The Cloud Security Posture Management Market

Figure 14 Increase In The Misconfiguration To Boost The Growth Of The Market

4.2 Market, By Component, 2020

Figure 15 Solution Segment To Hold A Larger Market Size During The Forecast Period

4.3 Market, By Cloud Model 2020

Figure 16 Infrastructure-As-A-Service (Iaas) Segment To Hold A Larger Market Size During The Forecast Period

4.4 Market, Share Of Top Three Verticals And Regions, 2020

Figure 17 Healthcare Segment And Asia Pacific Region To Grow At The Highest Growth Rates During The Forecast Period

4.5 Market Investment Scenario

Figure 18 Asia Pacific To Emerge As The Best Market For Investments In The Next Six Years

5 Market Overview And Industry Trends

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

Figure 19 Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, And Challenges: Cloud Security Posture Management Market

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increase In The Misconfiguration To Boost The Growth Of Cloud Security Posture Management

5.2.1.2 Lack Of Security Tools And Processes

5.2.1.3 Covid-19 Impact

5.2.2 Restraint

5.2.2.1 Lack Of Awareness Toward Cloud Resources, Cloud Security Architecture, And Strategy

5.2.2.2 Covid-19 Impact

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Migration To Cloud To Give An Opportunity For Cloud Security Posture Management

5.2.3.2 Covid-19 Impact

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Lack Of Awareness Among Enterprises About The Benefits Of Cspm Solutions

5.2.4.2 Challenges To Prove Compliance

5.2.4.3 Covid-19 Impact

5.2.5 Use Cases

5.2.5.1 Use Case: Armor

5.2.5.2 Use Case: Zscaler

5.2.5.3 Use Case: Armor

5.3 Regulatory Landscape

5.3.1 General Data Protection Regulation

5.3.2 Personal Information Protection And Electronic Documents Act

5.3.3 The International Organization For Standardization 27001

5.3.4 Cloud Security Alliance Security Trust Assurance And Risk

5.4 Cloud Security Posture Management Market Ecosystem

Figure 20 Ecosystem: Market

5.5 Cloud Security Posture Management Framework

Figure 21 Framework: Market

5.6 Pricing Analysis

Table 4 Monthly Pricing Structure Of A Few Cloud Security Posture Management Vendors

5.7 Patent Analysis

Figure 22 Document Counts Related To The Cloud Security, 1990-2020

Figure 23 Top Applicants For Cloud Security-Related Patents

Figure 24 Cloud Security-Related Document Count, By Country

5.8 Technology Analysis

Figure 25 Cloud Security Posture Management Technology Analysis

5.9 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Figure 26 Cloud Security Posture Management: Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

5.9.1 Threat From New Entrants

5.9.2 Threat Of Substitutes

5.9.3 Bargaining Power Of Suppliers

5.9.4 Bargaining Power Of Buyers

5.9.5 Intensity Of Competitive Rivalry

6 Cloud Security Posture Management Market, By Component

…..CONTINUED

