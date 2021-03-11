Wireless Brain Sensor Market 2021, Size, Share, Global Industry Growth, Business Statistics, Top Leaders, Competitive Landscape, Forecast To 2027
The ‘Wireless Brain Sensor Market’ research report provides a succinct analysis on the recent market trends. In addition, the report offers a thorough abstract on the statistics, market estimates and revenue forecasts, which further highlights its position in the industry, in tandem with the growth strategies adopted by leading industry players.
Wireless Brain Sensor Market: Increasing burden of neurological disorders and technological advancements are key drivers for Global Wireless Brain Sensor Market.
Wireless Brain Sensors are electronic biomedical sensors that are used to monitor the functionality and signaling of the brain in case of traumatic conditions and other neurological disorders like Parkinson’s disease, epilepsy, Alzheimer’s disease, dementia and others. The data can be easily accessible to a remote area via wireless connectivity and be integrated with smart phone, tablets or computers. Nowadays, implants which can measure intracranial pressure and temperature and then are absorbed by the body are designed to monitor the brain after serious injury. They dissolve slowly in the body and reduce the risk of infection, chronic inflammation, or erosion through skin at the implantation as observed in case of conventional implants. Compared to traditionally used wired set-ups, wireless brain sensors offer portable, easy-to-use solution that allows mobility during recordings, as well as elimination of signal artifacts. So, during the study of Global Wireless Brain Sensor market, we have considered Wireless Brain Sensor products and consumables to analyze the market.
Global Wireless Brain Sensor Market report is segmented on the basis of Product type, Application Type, End User type and by regional & country level. Based on Product type global Wireless Brain Sensor Market is classified as Based upon Biomarker, global Wireless Brain Sensor Market is classified as Electroencephalogram (EEG), Sleep Monitoring Devices and Accessories. Based upon Application type, global Wireless Brain Sensor Market is classified as Traumatic Brain Injuries, Parkinson’s disease, Huntington’s disease, Epilepsy, Dementia, Migraine, Stroke and Sleep Disorders. Based upon End User type, global Wireless Brain Sensor Market is classified as Hospitals, Trauma Centers and Research Centers.
The regions covered in this Wireless Brain Sensor Market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, market of Wireless Brain Sensor is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.
Key Players for Global Wireless Brain Sensor Market Reports–
Global Wireless Brain Sensor market report covers prominent players like EMOTIV Inc., Muse, NeuroSky, Advanced Brain Monitoring Inc., Neuroelectrics, Brain Products, Neutronetrix Solutions, Hangzhou Zhongheng Electric, Deayea, NeuroTherapeutics, Melon and others.
Global Wireless Brain Sensor Market Dynamics –
Traumatic brain injuries create maximum demand for wireless brain sensors. Also, higher incidence rates of various neurological disorders, high stress levels has led to a rising demand for wireless brain sensors thus encapsulating this market. As per the reports of World Health Organization (WHO) the annual incidence of traumatic brain injury accounts to 558 per 100,000 people in the USA, and it also accounts as the 3rd leading cause of global mortality and disability by 2020. Moreover, portability, lesser risk of allergic reactions or infection and technological advancements are the major key drivers for the growth of the Global Wireless Brain Sensor Market. Significant technological advances in brain-computer interfaces have been leading to continuous evolution of brain sensors and can be monitored periodically from a homecare environment making the device more cost-efficient However, high costs and lack of reimbursement facilities by the government are the major restrains of the Global Wireless Brain Sensor Market. Nonetheless, untapped market and technological advancements may generate new opportunities in forecast period.
Market Segmentation
By Product Type
- Electroencephalogram (EEG)
- Sleep Monitoring Devices
- Accessories
By Application
- Traumatic Brain Injuries
- Parkinson’s Disease
- Huntington’s Disease
- Epilepsy
- Dementia
- Migraine
- Stroke
- Sleep Disorders
By End User
- Hospitals
- Trauma Centers
- Research Centers
By Region
- North America
- U.S
- Canada
- Europe
- U.K.
- France
- Germany
- Italy
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Southeast Asia
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Middle East and Africa
- GCC
- Africa
- Rest of Middle East and Africa
- Muse
- Neurosky
- Advanced Brain Monitoring Inc.
- Neuroelectrics
- Brain Products
