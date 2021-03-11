Whole Slide Imaging Market To See Massive Growth By 2027| Inspirata, Visiopharm AS, Akoya Biosciences

The whole slide imaging market was valued at US$ 419.52 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 1,582.12 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18.1% during 2020–2027.

Whole slide imaging technology deals with the acquisition of high-speed, high-resolution slide images for pathology workflow. The technology is also known as virtual pathology and plays major role in the digital pathology. Whole slide imaging is responsible for image archiving and sharing. In addition, these images can also utilized for diagnosis by pathologists by generating digital workflow. Technological advancements in whole slide imaging and increasing adoption of digital pathology is anticipated to drive the growth of whole slide imaging market during the forecast period.

Whole Slide Imaging Market Competition Landscape and Key Developments:

The growth of the whole slide imaging market is driven by the technological advancements in whole slide imaging and increasing adoption of digital pathology. However, the high cost associated with installation and maintenance of whole slide imaging restrains the growth of the market. 3DHISTECH Ltd., Indica Labs, Inspirata, Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Hamamatsu Photonics K.K., Olympus, Nikon, Danaher (Leica Biosystems), Mikroscan Technologies, Inc., Visiopharm AS, and Akoya Biosciences, Inc are among the companies operating in the market.

The global whole slide imaging market, based on type, is segmented into hardware, software and services. In 2019, the hardware segment accounted for the highest share of the market. The market growth for this segment is attributed to the increasing adoption of digital pathologies and rising demand for digital pathology infrastructure.

As per the company, this system enables quick scan and magnification with different imaging modes. Additionally, in March 2019, NanoString announced launch of GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler, a next generation whole slide imaging technology for detailed spatial profiling of nucleic acid molecules. The system was introduced at the American Association of Cancer Research Conference 2019. Further, in October 2019, Olympus Corporation announced launch of its SLIDEVIEW VS200, an advanced slide scanner for high-resolution image acquisition.

To comprehend global Whole Slide Imaging market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide market is analyzed across major global regions: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Australia), South America (Brazil, Argentina), Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt and South Africa)

Table of Contents:

Introduction Key Takeaways Research Methodology Whole Slide Imaging Market Landscape Whole Slide Imaging Market – Key Market Dynamics Whole Slide Imaging Market – Global Market Analysis Whole Slide Imaging Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Product Type Whole Slide Imaging Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Application Whole Slide Imaging Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Compound Whole Slide Imaging Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Geographical Analysis Industry Landscape Whole Slide Imaging Market, Key Company Profiles Appendix

