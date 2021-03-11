What are Key Factors Causing Boom of Bottled Water Market?

Drinking water packed in glass or plastic bottles is referred as bottled water. Bottled water may or may not be carbonated. Bottled water continues to be a popular choice of consumers despite the carbonated soft drinks having established. Water sold in large bottles holding one to 2.5 gallons is relatively cheaper compared to carbonated water sold at higher prices per gallon. Increasing inclination of consumers from high calorie carbonated soft drinks to low calorie healthier options, such as bottled water, are driving the growth of global bottled water market.

Geographically, Asia-Pacific dominates the global bottled water market, followed by Europe. However, developing countries in Asia-Pacific such as India and China are expected to be the fastest growing regional market of the bottled water during the coming years. The expansion of bottled water market in developing countries is attributed to shifting inclination in drinking habits toward more hygienic drinking alternatives, rising disposable income, high consumption volume of water, and growing consumption of functional water in the region.

Some of the major players in the global bottled water market include PepsiCo Inc., Nestle Waters, Groupe Danone, Icelandic Water Holdings ehf, The Coca- Cola Company, Mountain Valley Spring Company, LLC, Hangzhou Wahaha Group Co., Ltd., Sunny Delight Beverages Company, and Balance Water Company.

