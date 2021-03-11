Web Performance Market 2021 Competitive Insights – Akamai Technologies, Inc., Micro Focus International PLC, IBM Corpration

The Web Performance Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

“The Web Performance Market is expected to register a CAGR of 8.72% over the forecast period from 2020 to 2025.”

Top Leading Companies of Web Performance Market are Akamai Technologies, Inc., Micro Focus International PLC, IBM Corpration, SolarWinds Worldwide, LLC (Pingdom), F5, Inc., Radware Ltd., Dynatrace LLC, Cloudflare, Inc., Neustar, Inc., Netmagic Solutions (NTT Limited), ThousandEyes, Inc., CDNetworks Inc. and others.

Key Market Trends:

Retail is Expected to Hold Significant Share

– As retailers focus more and more on eCommerce initiatives, site performance becomes increasingly critical, especially when it comes to mobile efforts. A speedy and consistent online shopping experience will take customers through checkout. If page load speed is lagging, shoppers will be quick to leave and head to Amazon or a competitor. Overall, a faster site translates to more sales, and many brands agree. By optimizing the eCommerce site for performance, not only will the online shopping experience be consistent and fast, the website will be armed and organized against threats, such as becoming non-compliant to privacy laws, exposing customer data, or experiencing significant performance anomalies due to increases in traffic or third party failures.

– According to Total-Retail, one second of page delay could cost Amazon.com USD 1.6 billion in annual revenue. But scraping this one second is a complex task, especially for online retail, with websites all about product images. Consumers require to see high-quality photos of a product from every angle before they click “Add to Cart.” A large number of high-resolution images mean large page sizes and a proportionally large chance of a slow-loading page. According to a report, if users have to wait longer than five seconds for a page to load, they’re 20 percent more likely to leave a website without buying anything, and chances are, they’ll never come back. So even though the picture quality is essential, excellent web performance plays quite a vital role in e-commerce.

Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.