Water and Wastewater Treatment Market Size, 2021 Growth, Types, Trends, Size, Share and Top Key Players by Forecast Research 2027

Wastewater treatment is a process used to convert wastewater into an effluent (outflowing of water to a receiving body of water) that can be returned to the water cycle with minimal impact on the environment or directly reused. The latter is called water reclamation because treated wastewater can then be used for other purposes. The treatment process takes place in a wastewater treatment plant (WWTP), often referred to as a Water Resource Recovery Facility (WRRF) or a sewage treatment plant. Pollutants in municipal wastewater (households and small industries) are removed or broken down.

Increasing global water stress coupled with industrial wastewater disposal in aquatic ecosystems has led to a boost in the water reclamation requirements. In order to curb these growing issues, the consumption of effective treatment equipment systems is likely to propel over the forecast period. The rise in industrial activities and growing contamination have further demanded the treatment of water to make it suitable for end-use purposes. People awareness toward environmental pollution is also a key driver for water and wastewater treatment market. The Asia Pacific water & wastewater treatment equipment market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to the growing demand of potable water in this region. Middle East is estimated to witness steady growth at 4.7% CAGR owing to the increasing population, the rise in the disposable income and the infrastructure availability.The U.S. is one of the major consumers of wastewater treatment equipment, is expected to enhance the growth over the following years.

In 2019, the market size of Water and Wastewater Treatment is 4950 million US$ and it will reach 6520 million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.5% from 2019.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Water and Wastewater Treatment. This report studies the global market size of Water and Wastewater Treatment, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Water and Wastewater Treatment production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.

In global market, the following companies are covered:

Veolia

SUEZ

Xylem

Dow Water & Process Solutions

Evoqua Water Technologies

Aquatech International

Ecolab

Pentair

Market Segment by Product Type

Filtration (Granular/Sand Filtration, Adsorption, RO, MF)

Disinfection (Chlorine, UV)

Desalination

Testing

Market Segment by Application

Municipal

Industrial

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Water and Wastewater Treatment are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

Qualitative Analysis covers:

Industry Status and Trends

Manufacturer/Company profiles, manufacturing base distribution, sales areas, product introduction, main business, market position and their competitors.

Product Development, Technology, Price, Cost, Manufacturing Process and Trends

Market segment by regions, types, applications and forecast

Market opportunities, potential, government policies and influence factors.

Quantitative Analysis covers:

Market size (value, sales/output, historical data and forecasts)

Sales/output/capacity, revenue, price, gross margin, market share, for top players. Through interviewing each manufacturers, distributors, traders, dealers and buyers etc.

Cost structure, proportion, price trend, gross margin and trend, status and trend, for 10 years

Market size by types, regions, applications for 10 years

Market forecast based on the potential demand from downstream clients/buyers, government, influence factors and the total economic indication, maybe occur in following years.

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the Water and Wastewater Treatment status and future forecast in United States, European Union and China, involving sales, value (revenue), growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.

To present the key Water and Wastewater Treatment manufacturers, presenting the sales, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

Table of Content

Chapter 1 Global Water and Wastewater Treatment Market: Summary and Quantitative Analysis

1.1 Report Description

1.2 Global Water and Wastewater Treatment Market Revenue Overview

1.3 Global Water and Wastewater Treatment Market Revenue (USD Billion) and Growth (%) Rate, 2015- 2025

Chapter 2 Global Water and Wastewater Treatment Market: Overview and Qualitative Analysis

2.1 Executive Summary

2.2 Market Drivers

2.3 Market Restraints

2.4 Market Opportunities

2.5 Market Trends

2.6 Global Water and Wastewater Treatment Market: SWOT Analysis

2.7 Global Water and Wastewater Treatment Market: PEST Analysis

2.7 Global Water and Wastewater Treatment Market: Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.8 Global Water and Wastewater Treatment Market: Attractiveness Analysis

2.8.1 Global Water and Wastewater Treatment Market: Attractiveness Analysis by Type

2.8.2 Global Water and Wastewater Treatment Market: Attractiveness Analysis by Grade

2.8.3 Global Water and Wastewater Treatment Market: Attractiveness Analysis by Regional

Chapter 3 Competitive Analysis

3.1 Global Water and Wastewater Treatment Market

3.1.1 Global Water and Wastewater Treatment market Revenue (USD Billion), By Players 2018

3.1.2 Global Water and Wastewater Treatment Market Revenue Share (%), By Players 2018

Chapter 5 Global Water and Wastewater Treatment Market: By Product Type

5.1 Global Water and Wastewater Treatment Market Share (%), By Product Type, 2018

5.2 Global Water and Wastewater Treatment Market Revenue (USD Billion), By Product Type, 2015 – 2025

5.3 Global Water and Wastewater Treatment Market Revenue (USD Billion), By Retro,2015-2025

5.4 Global Water and Wastewater Treatment Market Revenue (USD Billion), By Standing/Self-Balancing, 2015-2025

5.4 Global Water and Wastewater Treatment Market Revenue (USD Billion), By Folding, 2015-2025

5.5 Global Water and Wastewater Treatment Market Revenue Share (%), By Product Type, 2015 – 2025

5.6 Global Water and Wastewater Treatment Market Revenue Market Share (%), By Product Type, 2015-2025

Chapter 6 Global Water and Wastewater Treatment Market: By Product Type

6.1 Global Water and Wastewater Treatment Market Share (%), By Product Type, 2018

6.2 Global Water and Wastewater Treatment Market Revenue (USD Billion), By Type, 2015 – 2025

Chapter 7 North America Water and Wastewater Treatment Market Analysis

7.1 North America Market Snapshot

7.1.1 North America Water and Wastewater Treatment Market Revenue and Growth Rate (%), 2015-2025.

7.1.2 North America Water and Wastewater Treatment Market Revenue (USD Billion) Overview, by Country, 2015 – 2025

7.1.3 North America Water and Wastewater Treatment Market Revenue (USD Billion) and Growth Rate (%), 2015 – 2025.

7.1.5 North America Water and Wastewater Treatment Revenue (USD Billion) Overview, By Product Type, 2015-2025

7.1.6 North America Water and Wastewater Treatment Revenue (USD Billion) Overview, By Product Type , 2015-2025

