Virtual Reality (VR) Gaming Market Size, Share 2021 – Global Industry Analysis by Future Growth, Business Plans, Manufacturers with Development Status, and Outlook by 2027

Global Virtual Reality (VR) Gaming Market is valued at USD 6.25 Billion in 2018 and expected to reach USD 52.69 Billion by 2025 with the CAGR of 35.6% over the forecast period.

Growing investment by major market players in VR related games is the major factor driving the growth of Global Virtual Reality (VR) Gaming Market.

Get Sample Copy of The [email protected]https://brandessenceresearch.com/requestSample/PostId/1101

** Sample pages for this report are immediately accessible upon request. **

Scope of Global Virtual Reality (VR) Gaming Market Reports –

Virtual Reality (VR) Gaming is the new generation of computer games that uses virtual reality technology which offers gamers a first person perspective of game action. VR games can be played on standalone systems, specialized game consoles or using gaming laptops that can power popular VR headsets such as Oculus Rift, HTC Vive and Lenovo Mirage Solo. Virtual reality gaming includes accessories such as VR headsets, sensor equipped gloves, hand controllers etc. At present virtual reality systems use either virtual reality headsets or multi-projected environments to create realistic images, sounds and other sensations that simulate a user’s mind in a virtual environment. The Virtual reality gaming is becoming popular because it provides the gamers a real sense of playing game in reality.

Global Virtual Reality (VR) Gaming market report is segmented on the basis of component, device, and by regional & country level. Based on component, global virtual reality gaming market is classified as hardware, software and content. Based upon device, global virtual reality gaming market is classified into mobile, console and standalone.

The regions covered in this Virtual Reality Gaming market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, market of Virtual Reality Gaming is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Virtual Reality (VR) Gaming Manufacturers:

Some major key players for global Virtual Reality (VR) Gaming market are,

Linden Labs

Electronic Arts

Oculus VR LLC

VirZoom Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

HTC Corporation

Virtuix

Leap Motion Inc.

Newzoo

Kaneva

Sony Corporation

Google Inc.

Telsa Studios

Qualcomm Inc.

Lucid VR

Others.

Global Virtual Reality (VR) Gaming Market Dynamics–

Virtual Reality Gaming market is driven by the factors such as innovative reality immersive technology, increasing popularity among consumers and regular introduction of new products by major players. The main reason for the growing popularity of virtual reality gaming is technological innovation that gives totally different experience than traditional games. For instance; the level of immersion it gives to the senses by extending computer displays to 360 degrees, complete gaming simulation environment and degree of matching gaming environment to reality is giving complete different experience to gamers. The level of penetration of virtual reality gaming can be known from the fact that after first introduction of VR game, variety of games have released for commercial virtual reality systems such as Gear VR (Oculus), HTC Vive (HTC and Valve), and PlayStation VR (Sony Interactive Media). After the launch of PlayStation VR by Sony, it has sold more than 5 million of headsets till 2019. Oculus Rift is second with 1.5 million shipments, followed by HTC’s Vive with 1.3 million and Oculus Go with 0.7 million. The major benefits of virtual reality gaming are; ability to immerse players in to the game in real time, digital extended reality, more appealing and have broad scope than traditional games.

Additionally, it is also started to be used in mobile handsets, such as Daydream and GearVR are two of the most popular mobile VR headsets, but are limited only to high-end devices. In fact, Newzoo’s Global Smartphone and Tablet Tracker show that only 9% of smartphones in use are compatible. There is more opportunity for the market due its cutting edge technology. It is estimated that, by 2025, the delivery of home mounted displays ((HMD) for enterprise VR use cases will reach 41 million devices which includes standalone HMDs, mobile HMDs and PC based HMDs. But, VR is presently limited by complex & large setup and expensive hardware requirements. For which, VR experiences have more applicability on console and PC, rather than on mobile.

Get Methodology Of The Report @https://brandessenceresearch.com/requestMethodology/PostId/1101

Global Virtual Reality (VR) Gaming Market Regional Analysis–

North America is dominating the global virtual reality (VR) gaming market with highest share due to high purchasing power, presence of developed gaming industry and number of major market players investing in research & development in VR technology in this region. The USA has leading position in global VR & AR market and R&D for both hardware and software are done in Silicon Valley with IT giants such as Google, Apple and Facebook. Additionally, the content production is centered on major gaming studios in Los Angeles. Due to early development, U.S. provides favorable environment for VR startups. It has active VR venture capital funds and many companies are willing to invest in early technological startups which are also supplementing the market growth.

Europe is projected to be the second largest region in virtual reality gaming market due to the presence of potential buyers who spend money on advanced games and smart devices and ongoing research & development activities in this region. For example; since 1990, EU research funds have supported over 450 projects on VR & AR, due to availability of public research funding. The example of such research can be known from the example of Practical schools of gaming such as Future games (SE), which have helped to advance computer graphics and software development, while movie making centers such as Bayerisches Filmzentrum (DE) helped in advance cinematic production and also actively collaborate with universities to innovate new technical solutions for immersive VR experience.

Asia-Pacific is expected to have high growth rate in virtual reality gaming market due to growing number of new VR startup companies, especially in China, Japan and South Korea and presence of major companies such as Sony, HTC & Samsung in this region.

Key Benefits for Global Virtual Reality (VR) Gaming Market Report–

Global Virtual Reality (VR) Gaming Market report covers in depth historical and forecast analysis.

Global Virtual Reality (VR) Gaming Market research report provides detail information about Market Introduction, Market Summary, Global market Revenue (Revenue USD), Market Drivers, Market Restraints, Market opportunities, Competitive Analysis, Regional and Country Level.

Global Virtual Reality (VR) Gaming Market report helps to identify opportunities in market place.

Global Virtual Reality (VR) Gaming Market report covers extensive analysis of emerging trends and competitive landscape.

Global Virtual Reality (VR) Gaming Market Segmentation:–

By Deployment Type: Cloud, On premise, Content

By End-User: Banking, Telecommunications, Healthcare, government, Consumer applications

Regional & Country Analysis

North America, U.S., Mexico, Canada , Europe, UK, France, Germany, Italy , Asia Pacific, China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, South America, Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, The Middle East and Africa, GCC, Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa

Table of Content

Chapter – Report Methodology

1.1. Research Process

1.2. Primary Research

1.3. Secondary Research

1.4. Market Size Estimates

1.5. Data Triangulation

1.6. Forecast Model

1.7. USP’s of Report

1.8. Report Description

Chapter – Global Virtual Reality (VR) Gaming Market Overview: Qualitative Analysis

2.1. Market Introduction

2.2. Executive Summary

2.3. Global Virtual Reality (VR) Gaming Market Classification

2.4. Market Drivers

2.5. Market Restraints

2.6. Market Opportunity

2.7. Virtual Reality (VR) Gaming Market: Trends

2.8. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.9. Market Attractiveness Analysis

Chapter – Global Virtual Reality (VR) Gaming Market Overview: Quantitative Analysis Chapter – Global Virtual Reality (VR) Gaming Market Analysis: Segmentation By Type Chapter – Global Virtual Reality (VR) Gaming Market Analysis: Segmentation By Application

Get Full Report :@ https://brandessenceresearch.com/technology-and-media/virtual-reality-vr-gaming-market-size