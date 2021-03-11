Video Streaming Market Analysis By Industry Size, Share, Revenue Growth, Development And Demand Forecast To 2027

Video Streaming Market is valued at USD 229.19 Billion in 2018 and expected to reach USD 742.74 Billion by 2025 with the CAGR of 18.29% over the forecast period.

Rising internet usage, extensive level of digitization, growing popularity of social media platforms and rapid adoption of subscription VOD (SVOD) services are the major factors driving the growth of the Global Video Streaming Market.

Get Sample Copy of The [email protected]https://brandessenceresearch.com/requestSample/PostId/1100

** Sample pages for this report are immediately accessible upon request. **

Scope of Global Video Streaming Market Report–

Streaming is the process of endless transmission of video files from a server to a viewer side. Streaming video is real time content sent in compressed format over the internet and displayed it to a client. While using streaming video, a web user does not need to wait to download a file. Most streaming video technologies include RealSystem G2 from RealNetwork, Microsoft Windows Media Technologies and VDO. Video streaming works on data streaming principles and sent to a requesting device in small portions. It commonly requires a compatible video player that connects with a remote server. Video streaming always needs real time performance of the IP network to provide the compressed video content. Using advanced streaming technologies, the delivery video via the internet can reach millions of customer using their personal computers, PDAs, smartphones or other streaming devices.

Global Video Streaming Market is segmented on the basis of type of video streaming, services, deployment and by region & country level. Based on type video of streaming, video streaming market is segmented into live video streaming and non-linear video streaming. Based upon services, the market is classified into advertisement, rental, retail and subscription. Furthermore, based on deployment, video streaming market is segmented into on-premises and cloud.

The regions covered in this video streaming market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, market of video streaming market is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, UK, France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Video Streaming Companies:

Key players of the Video streaming market are,

Amazon Web Services

Netflix, Inc

Adobe Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Apple Inc.

Google LLC

Cisco Systems Inc

IBM Corporation

Walt Disney Company (Hulu)

Akamai Technologies Inc.

Others

Global Video Streaming Market Dynamics–

The growth of video streaming market is primarily driven by rise in internet usage, extensive level of digitization, growing popularity of social media platforms and rapid adoption of subscription VOD (SVOD) services. For example; according to the data forecasted by Cisco, video currently accounts for about 70% of all internet traffic, and that would hit about 90% in 2020. People with aged 18 to 34 spent nearly spent 30 hours weekly on smartphones, tablets and other digital devices. Furthermore, upsurge in telecommunication networks in terms of network speed is also supplementing the demand of video streaming. In the entertainment field, it is expected that video streaming is responsible for nearly 30% of overall internet traffic. However, video streaming provides limited flexibility, as pre-encoded video can not be significantly adapted to remote users that support different display capabilities than that used in the original encoding. This may act as a significant barrier and may hamper the growth of video streaming market.

Get Methodology Of The Report @https://brandessenceresearch.com/requestMethodology/PostId/1100

North America is Expected to Dominate the Global Video Streaming Market.

North America is expected to dominate global video streaming market due to rapid adoption of streaming technologies, upsurge in live streaming incidences and growing number of video subscribers in this region. For example; in North America, around 40% of internet traffic comes from Netflix and other streaming apps. Currently, there is around 61.02 million number of Netflix subscribers in the U.S, where nearly 23% of US adults that stream Netflix on a daily basis.

Asia pacific is expected to grow at a highest CAGR than any other region in terms of video streaming market owing to the fact that, changes in infrastructure coupled with technological evolution to adapt to the forthcoming technology such as live streaming, expansion of broadband connections and high internet penetration rate in Asian countries. For example; in 2015, in Asia pacific around 49.8% of mobile phone users accessed the internet from their mobile phone and more than 3 billion smartphone connections will increase by the end of 2020.

Key Benefits for Global Video Streaming Market Report–

Global market report covers in depth historical and forecast analysis.

Global market research report provides detail information about Market Introduction, Market Summary, Global market Revenue (Revenue USD), Market Drivers, Market Restraints, Market opportunities, Competitive Analysis, Regional and Country Level.

Global market report helps to identify opportunities in market place.

Global market report covers extensive analysis of emerging trends and competitive landscape.

Global Video Streaming Market Segmentation:–

By Type of Video Streaming: Live Video Streaming, Non-Linear Video Streaming

By Services: Advertisement, Rental, Retail, Subscription

By Deployment: On-Premises, Cloud

Regional & Country Analysis

North America, U.S., Mexico, Canada , Europe, UK, France, Germany, Italy , Asia Pacific, China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, South America, Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, The Middle East and Africa, GCC, Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa

Table of Content

Chapter – Report Methodology

1.1. Research Process

1.2. Primary Research

1.3. Secondary Research

1.4. Market Size Estimates

1.5. Data Triangulation

1.6. Forecast Model

1.7. USP’s of Report

1.8. Report Description

Chapter – Global Video Streaming Market Overview: Qualitative Analysis

2.1. Market Introduction

2.2. Executive Summary

2.3. Global Video Streaming Market Classification

2.4. Market Drivers

2.5. Market Restraints

2.6. Market Opportunity

2.7. Video Streaming Market: Trends

2.8. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.9. Market Attractiveness Analysis

Chapter – Global Video Streaming Market Overview: Quantitative Analysis Chapter – Global Video Streaming Market Analysis: Segmentation By Type Chapter – Global Video Streaming Market Analysis: Segmentation By Application

Get Full Report :@ https://brandessenceresearch.com/technology-and-media/video-streaming-market-size