Vaccine Delivery Devices Market Size Industry Analysis, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2021-2027

Vaccine Delivery Devices Market is valued at USD 3927.1 Million in 2018 and expected to reach USD 6557.7 Million by 2025 with the CAGR of 7.60% over the forecast period.

Growing immunization programs & its increasing coverage, rising research in the field of vaccination, increasing government support and investment, and various campaigns & initiatives are some of the major factors driving the growth of the market.

Scope of Vaccine Delivery Devices Market Report-

Vaccine delivery devices are used for the treatment of several medical diseases and infections. Vaccines are biological material that protects humans from infections caused by bacteria and viruses. The different types of vaccines include live vaccine, inactivated vaccine, toxoid vaccine, and conjugate vaccine. Vaccine delivery devices are specialized devices that deliver a dose of drug or vaccine through a particular route of administration. Immunization through vaccines is done to raise the immune response leading to the generation of antibodies or cell-mediated responses that would combat infectious agents or any noninfectious conditions. The most critical factor for the successful immunization is to choose the route of administration by which a vaccine is bought into contact with the body. The vaccine delivery system aids to lower the spread of infection, enhance efficiency of vaccine administration and increase disease management by evoking better immune responses. According to World Health Organization (WHO), current global vaccination coverage is nearly 85%; this is supposed to be responsible for preventing close to three million deaths from diseases, such as diphtheria, tetanus, whooping cough and measles.

Global Vaccine Delivery Devices market report is segmented on the basis of product type, route of administration, end-users and by regional & country level. Based upon product type, vaccine delivery devices market is classified into syringes, jet injectors, micro needles, aerosol/dry powder inhalation, intranasal delivery devices and intradermal delivery devices. Based upon route of administration, vaccine delivery devices market is classified into intradermal, intramuscular, subcutaneous and others. Based upon end-users, vaccine delivery devices market is classified into hospitals, clinics and others.

The regions covered in this vaccine delivery devices market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, market of vaccine delivery devices is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Vaccine Delivery Devices Manufacturers:

Vaccine Delivery Devices market report covers prominent players like,

Panacea Pharmaceuticals

3M

Biojet Medical Technologies Pharmajet

Valeritas

Vaxxas

Gerresheimer

Schott AG, Corium International, Becton Dickinson & Company and others.

Global Vaccine Delivery Devices Market Dynamics–

Rising acceptance of needle-free method for directing vaccines in human body is gaining traction due to rising awareness to avoid injuries and pain associated with the usage of a needle stick. According to Centers for Disease Control & Prevention around 385,000 severe injuries containing needle-stick injuries occur every year in hospitals in the U.S. Also, these devices are also increasingly used among diabetic patients to inject doses of insulin such as Novorapid and Lantus. Apart from injecting anesthesia before beginning with an operation, the vaccine delivery devices extend their application for various treatments in the healthcare industry. According to the centers for disease control and prevention (CDC), vaccination should be given during the period of birth and adulthood in order to maintain lifetime protection from several infections and diseases including influenza, meningitis, and hepatitis A and B. However, one of the major factors restraining the market growth is the cost of the micro-needles especially in the emerging countries.

Global Vaccine Delivery Devices Market Regional Analysis–

North America is expected to dominate the global vaccine delivery devices market owing to sophisticated healthcare infrastructure and high awareness amongst the public as well as healthcare professionals. As diabetes type 1 and 2 has been increasingly prevalent among the geriatric population thus, the vaccine delivery devices have been witnessing an upsurge in demand in this region. According to Diabetes Research Institute, 34.2 million people, or 10.5% of the U.S. population, have diabetes. An estimated 26.8 million people or 10.2% of the population diagnosed with diabetes. Approximately 7.3 million people have diabetes but have not yet been diagnosed in 2018.

Asia Pacific is expected to register fastest growth over the next few years owing to a large patient pool, growing target population, high unmet needs, and improving infrastructure in this region. Unhealthy lifestyle and growth in aging population who are susceptible to infectious diseases are leading to increased occurrence of diseases.

Global Vaccine Delivery Devices Market Segmentation:–

By Product Type: Syringes, Jet Injectors, Micro needles, Aerosol/dry powder inhalation, Intranasal delivery devices, Intradermal delivery devices

By Route of Administration: Intradermal, Intramuscular, Subcutaneous, Others

By End-Users: Hospitals, Clinics, Others

Regional & Country Analysis

North America, U.S., Mexico, Canada , Europe, UK, France, Germany, Italy , Asia Pacific, China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, South America, Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, The Middle East and Africa, GCC, Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa

Table of Content

Chapter – Report Methodology

1.1. Research Process

1.2. Primary Research

1.3. Secondary Research

1.4. Market Size Estimates

1.5. Data Triangulation

1.6. Forecast Model

1.7. USP’s of Report

1.8. Report Description

Chapter – Global Vaccine Delivery Devices Market Overview: Qualitative Analysis

2.1. Market Introduction

2.2. Executive Summary

2.3. Global Vaccine Delivery Devices Market Classification

2.4. Market Drivers

2.5. Market Restraints

2.6. Market Opportunity

2.7. Vaccine Delivery Devices Market: Trends

2.8. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.9. Market Attractiveness Analysis

Chapter – Global Vaccine Delivery Devices Market Overview: Quantitative Analysis Chapter – Global Vaccine Delivery Devices Market Analysis: Segmentation By Type Chapter – Global Vaccine Delivery Devices Market Analysis: Segmentation By Application

