US Dental Adhesives Market Types, Trends, Size, Share, Industry Insights, Trends and Forecast upto 2027

The Dental Adhesives Market unveils a succinct analysis of the market size, regional spectrum and revenue forecast about the Dental Adhesives market. Furthermore, the report points out major challenges and latest growth plans embraced by key manufacturers that constitute the competitive spectrum of this business domain.

“Dental Adhesives Market is valued at USD 2356.7 Million in 2018 and expected to reach USD 3650.3 Million by 2025 with the CAGR of 6.48% over the forecast period.”

Increasing aging population, improper food habits and the increasing awareness regarding oral hygiene are the major factors driving the growth of the Global Dental Adhesives Market.

Get Sample Copy of This Premium Report https://brandessenceresearch.com/requestSample/PostId/1143

**The sample pages of this report is immediately accessible on-demand.**

A dental adhesive is a water-soluble, non-toxic material that can apply to patient’s gums and dentures to hold in place. These substances are available in powder and cream form and usually used with traditional dentures. Dental adhesives are widely used for repairing damaged tooth, esthetic dental restorations, etc. It is primarily resin monomers with adhesiveness, which helps in bonding to the natural substance of the teeth, i.e. enamel and dentin. The chemical composition of adhesives also includes curing initiators, inhibitors or stabilizers, solvents and, in some cases, inorganic fillers. Clinical application of dental adhesive can be classified into etch-and-rinse adhesives and self-etch adhesives. The advancement and utilization of dental adhesive materials has started to revolutionize various aspects adhesive dentistry.

Global Dental Adhesives Market is segmented on the basis of product type, application, end-user and region & country level. On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into powder, cream/paste, and others. On the basis of application, the market is segmented into pit & fissure sealants, restorative adhesives, denture adhesives and others. On the basis of end-user, the market is segmented into dental academic & research institutes, laboratories, dental hospitals & clinics and others.

The regions covered in this dental adhesives market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, market of dental adhesives is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Dental Adhesive Companies:

Dental adhesive market report covers prominent players like,

3M

Danaher Corporation

GC Corporation

Stryker

Procter & Gamble Co. (P&G)

Glaxosmithkline PLC (GSK)

Dentsply Sirona Inc.

Tokuyama Dental Corporation Inc.

Ivoclar Vivadent AG

Ultradent Products, Inc.

Voco GmbHand

Procter & Gamble Co.

Ultradent Products, Inc.

Dentaid

Kuraray Noritake Dental Inc.

ICPA Health

Mediclus Co. Ltd.

Sun Medical Co., Ltd.

Others.

Global Dental Adhesive Market Dynamics–

Rising increasing aging population, improper food habits and the increasing awareness regarding oral hygiene are the major factors expected to drive the growth of the global dental adhesive market. According to FDI World Dental Federation, globally around 3.9 billion peoples affected by oral disease. In addition, high rise in periodontal disease is also supplementing the growth of the dental adhesive market. As per, National Institute of Dental and Craniofacial Research, 8.52% of adults age 20 to 64 have periodontal disease. According to The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), more than 1 in 4 (26%) adults in the United States have untreated tooth decay. According to World Health Organisation, nearly 60% to 90% school children and 100% of adults have an oral cavity or other related problem around the world. Moreover, high cost of dental treatment and alternate oral care methods may hamper the growth of the dental adhesive market. Moreover, technological advancements in dental care and medical devices may generate new opportunities within the forecast period.

Global Dental Adhesive Market Regional Analysis–

Europe is expected to witness a strong growth in the with global dental adhesive market due to rising geriatric population, growing government expenditure on oral healthcare across Europe, and higher reimbursement rates for dental procedures as compared to other regions. In Fact, Europe region is considered as a major hub for geriatrics population. Europe is followed by North America, demanding for dental adhesive market. In North America and Europe, human papillomavirus infections are responsible for a growing percentage of oral cancers among young people, according to world Health Organization. In the United States, about USD 110 billion are spent yearly on oral healthcare according to FDI World Dental Federation.

Asia Pacific is expected to witness a high growth with potential rate due to increasing geriatric population, risk factors for oral disease includes an unhealthy diet like intake excess sugars, harmful alcohol & tobacco use and poor oral hygiene. According to WHO, Oral cancer is one of the three most common cancers in some countries of Asia and the Pacific. In Addition, government initiatives to enhancing healthcare infrastructure are also expected to propel the regional growth. Moreover, the growing number of hospitals and clinics along with the surging demand for cosmetic dentistry and dental restorative procedures, especially in emerging economies like China and India are helping to boost the demand of dental adhesive during the forecasted period. According to Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development(OECD), in high income Asia-Pacific countries, the share of population aged over 65 years is expected to double to reach and on average 27.6% in 2050, whereas the share of population aged over 80 years is expected to triple between 2015-2050 to reach 10.2%.

Key Benefits for Global Dental Adhesive Market Report–

Global Market report covers in depth historical and forecast analysis.

Global Market research report provides detail information about Market Introduction, Market Summary, Global market Revenue (Revenue USD), Market Drivers, Market Restraints, Market opportunities, Competitive Analysis, Regional and Country Level.

Global Market report helps to identify opportunities in market place.

Global Market report covers extensive analysis of emerging trends and competitive landscape.

Global Dental Adhesive Market Segmentation:–

By Product Type: Powder, Cream/Paste, Others

By Application: Pit & Fissure Sealants, Restorative Adhesives, Denture Adhesives, Others

By End-User: Dental Academic & Research Institutes, Laboratories, Dental Hospitals & Clinics, Others

Regional & Country Analysis

North America, U.S., Mexico, Canada , Europe, UK, France, Germany, Italy , Asia Pacific, China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, South America, Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, The Middle East and Africa, GCC, Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa

Get Full Report:https://brandessenceresearch.com/medical-device/dental-adhesives-market-size

About Us: Brandessence Market Research and Consulting Pvt. ltd.

Brandessence market research publishes market research reports & business insights produced by highly qualified and experienced industry analysts. Our research reports are available in a wide range of industry verticals including aviation, food & beverage, healthcare, ICT, Construction, Chemicals and lot more. Brand Essence Market Research report will be best fit for senior executives, business development managers, marketing managers, consultants, CEOs, CIOs, COOs, and Directors, governments, agencies, organizations and Ph.D. Students. We have a delivery center in Pune, India and our sales office is in London.

Contact us at: +44-2038074155 or mail us at [email protected]

Article: https://businessstatsnews.com Blog: http://www.dailyindustrywatch.com Blog: https://marketsize.biz Blog: https://technologyindustrynews.com Blog: https://marketstatsreport.com Website: https://brandessenceresearch.com/ Blog:https://tcbiznews.com/