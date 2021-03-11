US Chromatography Resin Market 2021 | Research by Business Opportunities, Top Manufacture and Forecast to 2027

Latest research report on ‘Chromatography Resin Market’ delivers a comprehensive study on current market trends. The outcome also includes revenue forecasts, statistics, market valuations which illustrates its growth trends and competitive landscape as well as the key players in the business.

Chromatography Resin market is valued at USD 1.77 Billion in 2018and expected to reach USD 2.80 Billion by 2025 with the CAGR of 6.8 %over the forecast period.

Increasing demand of chromatography resins for protein purification, monoclonal antibody production, drug assessment and food processing have augmented the growth of this market.

Get Sample Copy of This Premium Report https://brandessenceresearch.com/requestSample/PostId/1159

**The sample pages of this report is immediately accessible on-demand.**

Some of the top key players in the chromatography resins market are,

Bio-Rad Laboratories

GE Healthcare

Tosoh Corporation

Merck KgaA

Pall Corporation

Avantor Performance Materials

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Purolite Corporation

Repligen Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Chromatography resins are used in purification and separation of proteins and other bio-molecules in biotechnology, pharmaceutical, food manufacturing, and environmental analysis. Resins are usually incorporated into chromatography devices to cover a variety of industrial or research needs such as diagnostic test development, food & drug processing and purification, and separation of biomolecules. Chromatography resins are used in affinity, mixed-mode, ion-exchange, hydrophobic interaction and size exclusion techniques. The main advantage of this technique is to combine complementary chromatography methods within a single medium, which can save purification steps and precious sample material. While also potentially providing faster time to results, especially for product impurities that are typically very similar to the target molecule. In chromatography based purification, choice of appropriate resin is an important step since resins are crucial for ensuring effective and accurate separation of individual components. For example, Ion exchange chromatography (IEX) separates proteins with differences in surface charge to give high-resolution separation with high sample loading capacity.

Global Chromatography Resin market report is segmented on the basis of Type, application and regional& country level. Based upon type Chromatography Resin market is classified into Natural Polymer, Synthetic Polymer and Inorganic Media. Based upon Application Chromatography Resin market is classified into Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology, Food & Beverage, Water & Environmental Analysis and Others.

The regions covered in this Global Chromatography Resin market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, market of Chromatography Resin is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, UK, France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Global Chromatography Resin market Report covers prominent players are like Bio-Rad Laboratories, GE Healthcare, Tosoh Corporation, Merck KgaA, Pall Corporation, Avantor Performance Materials, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Purolite Corporation, Repligen Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific and others.

Increasing demand of chromatography resins for protein purification, monoclonal antibody production, drug assessment and food processing have augmented the growth of this market.

There is an ever-increasing requirement for protein production in industrial and academic settings for a range of applications. These include exploratory research, drug discovery initiatives, biopharmaceutical production, target validation, and high-throughput screening. According to BioMed Research International, Some 200 recombinant proteins-based biopharmaceuticals have gained approval so far for human therapeutic and diagnostic use and in excess of 350 are currently in late-stage clinical trials. For example, E. coli is also used for the manufacturing of proteins at large scale, including the assembly of over 30% of protein based drugs. Food and beverage is another dominant end use segment on account of high consumption of chromatography resin in quality control processes. Rising awareness among the public about the quality and safety of food products is encouraging food manufacturers to thoroughly comply with guidelines provided by various food regulatory authorities. However, the presence of other advanced analytical techniques like electrophoresis, protein crystallization, and charged ultra-filtration membranes may hamper the expansion of the chromatography resins market globally. The rise in quality and safety testing of food products, coupled with technological advancement, is expected to create an opportunity for the growth of this market.

North America is dominating the Chromatography Resin Market

North America is expected to dominate the growth Chromatography Resin Market, due to increasing demand for therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of patients. The increasing antibody production is in response to a rising number of critical diseases across the world. According to American heart association, 116.4 million, or 46% of US adults are estimated to have hypertension. These are findings related to the new 2017 Hypertension Clinical Practice Procedures. Europe is the second-largest market for chromatography resins, due to huge investment in research and development by life science companies, extensive academic and industry collaborations and innovation in purification technology. Asia-Pacific is expected to be a fastest growing chromatography resins market during the forecast period.

Key Benefits for Global Chromatography Resin Market Reports –

Global market report covers in depth historical and forecast analysis.

Global market research report provides detail information about Market Introduction, Market Summary, Global market Revenue (Revenue USD), Market Drivers, Market Restraints, Market opportunities, Competitive Analysis, Regional and Country Level.

Global market report helps to identify opportunities in market place.

Global market report covers extensive analysis of emerging trends and competitive landscape.

Global Chromatography Resin Market Segmentation –

By Type – Natural Polymer, Synthetic Polymer, Inorganic Media

By applications- Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology, Food & Beverage, Water & Environmental Analysis, Others

By Regional & Country Analysis

North America, US, Mexico, Chily, Canada, Europe, UK, France, Germany, Italy, Asia Pacific, China, South Korea, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, Latin America, Brazil, The Middle East and Africa, GCC, Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa

Request for Methodology Report @ https://brandessenceresearch.com/requestMethodology/PostId/1159

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Chromatography Resin Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Topical Products

1.4.3 Botulinum

1.4.4 Dermal Fillers

1.4.5 Chemical Peels

1.4.6 Microabrasion Equipment

1.4.7 Laser Surfacing Treatments

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Chromatography Resin Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Hospitals

1.5.3 Dermatology Clinics

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Chromatography Resin Market Size

2.2 Chromatography Resin Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Chromatography Resin Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Chromatography Resin Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Chromatography Resin Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Chromatography Resin Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.2 Global Chromatography Resin Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.3 Global Chromatography Resin Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Chromatography Resin Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Chromatography Resin Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Chromatography Resin Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Get Full Report:https://brandessenceresearch.com/chemical-and-materials/chromatography-resin-market-growth

About Us: Brandessence Market Research and Consulting Pvt. ltd.

Brandessence market research publishes market research reports & business insights produced by highly qualified and experienced industry analysts. Our research reports are available in a wide range of industry verticals including aviation, food & beverage, healthcare, ICT, Construction, Chemicals and lot more. Brand Essence Market Research report will be best fit for senior executives, business development managers, marketing managers, consultants, CEOs, CIOs, COOs, and Directors, governments, agencies, organizations and Ph.D. Students. We have a delivery center in Pune, India and our sales office is in London.

Contact us at: +44-2038074155 or mail us at [email protected]

Article: https://businessstatsnews.com Blog: http://www.dailyindustrywatch.com Blog: https://marketsize.biz Blog: https://technologyindustrynews.com Blog: https://marketstatsreport.com Website: https://brandessenceresearch.com/ Blog:https://tcbiznews.com/