US Chondroplasty Market Size to Grow at Humongous Growth of CAGR to 2027

The Chondroplasty Market delivers a succinct analysis on industry size, regional growth and revenue forecasts for the upcoming years. The report further sheds light on significant challenges and latest growth strategies adopted by manufacturers who are a part of the competitive spectrum of this business domain.

“Global Chondroplasty Market is valued at USD 10.16 Billion in 2018 and expected to reach USD 16.53 Billion by 2025 with the CAGR of 7.2% over the forecast period.”

Increasing geriatric population, growing screening for joint and orthopaedic defects and rising number of accidents & trauma cases are the major factors expected to drive the growth of Global Chondroplasty Market.

Chondroplasty is a surgical procedure used to smooth damaged cartilage in the knee. The goal of the surgery is to lessen friction in the joint, allowing the knee to move freely and without pain. The knee joint is covered in articular cartilage, which is a smooth tissue that allows the joint to move without friction. Trauma and degenerative conditions can damage the cartilage and cause it to become rough. Studies have found that the majority of patients who undergo Chondroplasty are satisfied with the results of the procedure. Potential benefits of Chondroplasty include reduced joint pain, improved joint function, Slows cartilage degeneration, Fast recovery and immediate relief and Repair or treatment of other abnormalities can also be performed during arthroscopy.

Global Chondroplasty Market is segmented on the basis of type, anatomy, instruments, end-user and region & country level. Based upon type, Chondroplasty market is classified as radiofrequency ablation Chondroplasty, abrasion Chondroplasty, atellar Chondroplasty, meniscal repair, tissue removal, and others. Based upon anatomy, the market is classified into knee, shoulder, hip, and others. Based upon instruments, the market is classified as shavers, RF devices, arthroscope and others. Based upon end-user, Chondroplasty market is classified as hospitals & orthopedic clinics, academic and research and others.

The regions covered in this Global Chondroplasty market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, market of Chondroplasty is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, UK, France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Increasing Geriatric Population, Growing Screening for Joint and Orthopaedic Defects and Rising Number of Accidents & Trauma Cases are the Major Factors Driving Market Growth.

Increasing geriatric population, growing screening for joint and orthopaedic defects and rising number of accidents & trauma cases are the major factors expected to drive the Chondroplasty market. According to World health organization, between 2015 and 2050, the proportion of the world’s population over 60 years will nearly double from 12% to 22%. In 2050, 80% of older people will be living in low- and middle-income countries. Growing screening for joint and orthopaedic defects is also supplementing the market growth. In addition, there is a growing demand for preservation of native articular cartilage to delay joint arthroplasties, especially in younger, active patients. In the 2017, Global Burden of Disease Study, musculoskeletal conditions was the highest contributor to global disability. According World health organization, Prevalence of musculoskeletal conditions varies by age and diagnosis, between 20%–33% of people across the globe live with a painful musculoskeletal condition. Furthermore, rising number of accidents & trauma cases are also anticipated to foster the growth of Chondroplasty market. According to World health organization, 93% of the world’s fatalities on the roads occur in low- and middle-income countries, even though these countries have approximately 60% of the world’s vehicles. However, the risks associated with surgery such as bleeding, pain, infection, and cost considerations, poor healing in some cases, etc. may hamper the market growth. In spite of that, new instruments and surgical techniques can provide an opportunity for the further growth of Chondroplasty Market.

North America is Expected to Dominate the Global Chondroplasty Market

North America is expected to dominate the global Chondroplasty market owing to growing sports culture and extensive use of medications and high expenditure on the healthcare. Additionally, the fastest uptake of latest instruments and surgical techniques within the U.S. is also supplementing the growth of Chondroplasty market in this region. Europe is the second largest market for Chondroplasty due to the high spending on healthcare, increase in the orthopedic procedures, growth in prevalence of obesity, and introduction of technologically advanced products in this region. The Health Survey for England 2017 estimates that 28.7% of adults in England are obese and a further 35.6% are overweight but not obese. Obesity is usually defined as having a body mass index (BMI) of 30 or above. BMI between 25 and 30 is assessed as overweight. Asia Pacific region is predicted to grow rapidly and China and India are likely to lead this market due to fast growing healthcare sector during the forecast period.

Global Chondroplasty Market Segmentation:–

By Type: Radiofrequency ablation Chondroplasty, Abrasion chondroplasty, Atellar chondroplasty, Meniscal repair, Tissue removal, others

By Anatomy: Knee, Shoulder, Hip, others

By Instruments: Shavers, RF devices, Arthroscope, Others

By End-Users: Hospitals & orthopedic clinics, Academic and research, Others

Regional & Country Analysis

North America, U.S., Mexico, Canada , Europe, UK, France, Germany, Italy , Asia Pacific, China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, South America, Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, The Middle East and Africa, GCC, Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa

