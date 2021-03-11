US Bispecific Antibody Market Size to Register Strong Growth of CAGR to 2027

The Bispecific Antibody Market unveils a succinct analysis of the market size, regional spectrum and revenue forecast about the Bispecific Antibody market. Furthermore, the report points out major challenges and latest growth plans embraced by key manufacturers that constitute the competitive spectrum of this business domain.

“Global Bispecific Antibody market is valued at USD 457.5 Million in 2018 and expected to reach USD 697.5 Million by 2025 with the CAGR of 6.21% over the forecast period.”

Increasing research and development for novel bispecific antibodies is one of the major factors driving the Global Bispecific Antibodies Market.

Bispecific antibody is an artificial protein that is composed of fragments of two different monoclonal antibodies and has ability to bind to two different types of antigen. Cancer immunotherapy is the most widely explored application of bispecific antibody. Most of the bispecific antibodies are being developed for the treatment of multiple cancers followed by infectious disease, CNS disorders, inflammatory and autoimmune disorders. The benefits of bispecific antibodies over monoclonal therapeutics are due to their higher binding avidity to targets, which can interact with more than one surface antigen and boosted cytotoxic effects. It is because of the direct recruitment of effector cells to the site of the disease or in tumorigenic conditions. Bispecific antibodies may be used to improve clinical efficacy by targeting two disease mechanisms for the treatment of complex human diseases in a single agent. Bispecific antibodies also hold promise for certain therapeutic applications difficult to achieve by single-targeting monospecific antibodies, such as immune cell retargeting, site-specific targeting, enabling therapeutics to cross the blood–brain barrier, and unique receptor modulation.

Global Bispecific Antibody market is segmented on the basis of type, application and regional & country level. Based upon type, bispecific antibody market is classified into catumaxomab (removab), blinatumomab, duligotumab and SAR 156597. Based upon application, the market is classified into BSMAB for diagnosis of infectious diseases, diagnosis of bacterial infections, diagnosis of viral infections, BSMAB for cancer diagnostic, BsAbs blocking signaling pathways, BSABS targeting tumor angiogenesis, specific delivery of effector compounds to targets and bispecific antibodies and gene therapy.

The regions covered in this Global bispecific antibody market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level market of bispecific antibody is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, UK, France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Increasing Research and Development for Novel Bispecific Antibodies is one of the Major Factors Driving the Global Bispecific Antibodies Market.

Increasing research and development for novel bispecific antibodies is expected to drive the growth of bispecific antibodies market. Bispecific antibodies can be manufactured in several structural formats, and current applications have been explored for cancer immunotherapy and drug delivery. According to American Association for Cancer Research, Approximately 15% of all newly diagnosed cancers are lung cancer, which are the most common cancer and the leading cause of cancer death worldwide. In the 2017 World Health Statistics Report released by the WHO, cancer ranks the second most common cause of death following cardiovascular diseases around the world. One out of every ten deaths is caused by cancer and there is an apparent rising trend in the world. Tumor-specific monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) have revolutionized the treatment of cancer. The combination of tumor-specific mAbs with traditional chemotherapy has greatly extended the patients survival time and 5-year survival rate. Limited operating revenue opportunities for research and development of targeted therapies by many pharmaceuticals may hamper the growth of this market. In spite of that, structural diversity among the antibodies are opening a wide Plethora for the novel bispecific antibody agents, and thus providing a great opportunity for bispecific antibody market in the future.

North America is Expected to Dominate the Global Bispecific Antibody Market

North America is expected to dominate the global bispecific antibody market due to growing incidences of cancer such as lung cancer, cervical cancer, breast cancer, and prostate cancer. According to national cancer institute, in 2018, an estimated 1,735,350 new cases of cancer will be diagnosed in the United States and 609,640 people will die from the disease. Europe is considered as an emerging market in bispecific antibodies treatment due to growing market penetration in this region. Advances in biotechnology leading to improved antibody production and recombination techniques have fueled the development of antibodies and myriad antibody constructs. Also Asia Pacific market growth is attributed to the presence of untapped opportunities due to extensive improvement in the healthcare infrastructure in this region.

Bispecific Antibody Market Segmentation:–

By Type: Catumaxomab (Removab), Blinatumomab, Duligotumab, SAR 156597

By Applications: BsMAb for Cancer Diagnostic, BsMAb for Diagnosis of Bacterial & Infectious Diseases, BsAbs Blocking Signaling Pathways, BsAbs Targeting Tumor Angiogenesis, Specific Delivery of Effector Compounds to Targets, Bispecific Antibodies and Gene Therapy

Regional & Country Analysis

North America, U.S., Mexico, Canada , Europe, UK, France, Germany, Italy , Asia Pacific, China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, South America, Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, The Middle East and Africa, GCC, Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa

